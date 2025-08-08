Her Grandfather Raised Her And Left Her A Sum of Money, But Now Her Absentee Mother Is Trying To Cash In

Mothers, can’t live with them, can’t live without them.

Normally the code of conduct is “her house, her rules”, but what about when the house doesn’t rightfully belong to her?

One woman took to the internet to help her make an important decision. Here’s how it played out.

WIBTA? My grandfather passed away, mom wants $$ left to me

My grandparents, who adopted and raised me, recently passed away within a year of each other. My siblings and I received $600 checks from their estate. It certainly isn’t life changing, but helpful, especially in this economy.

That certainly goes a long way nowadays.

My mom texted to ask if she could have the money (not a loan) to put towards the mortgage on my grandparent’s house. She hopes to move into it someday, but it won’t be for a couple of years. This is not the house that any of us grew up in, as my grandparents only purchased it about two years ago, so there are no childhood memories within those walls. In fact, she had not even seen the house in person until my grandmother’s funeral.

Seems a little presumptuous.

My mom has a stable, well-paying career, but often struggles financially due to lifestyle choices. She tends to spend money on luxury items and services and has a history of making financial decisions that seem impulsive or unsustainable. It is certainly her right to keep her hair and nails done, pay for plastic surgery, purchase five expensive Golden Retrievers, etc. However, while my husband and I live comfortably, we cannot continue to be her personal bank.

Five Golden Retrievers? That’s a new one.

Just this past December, she called me on New Year’s Eve to ask for a loan to get her newest husband on an emergency flight to make a court date they claimed was “unexpected”. While my children watched the fireworks, I was trying to help her out and get a flight booked. The loan has not been paid back, though knowing her, it honestly wasn’t expected.

Courts aren’t usually known for working that way.

I’m a teacher and just moved to a new school that doesn’t have as many resources as the last did. I’d love to use the money to buy class sets of novels and live plants for my classroom and/or do something super fun with my children this summer.

Sounds like a good use of the money.

I’m also not sure how she plans to continue to pay the mortgage on the house until she moves in, and worry that I’ll be out $600 and the bank will get the house anyway. WIBTA if I say no?

Her money, her rules. Or so it should seem. Let’s see what the comments had to say.

Many felt there were pieces of the puzzle missing.



Some went right for the jugular.



Others took the route of proposing a sneaky, tactical approach.



But mostly, commenters were incredulous that her mother would act in such a way.



Money can’t buy tact.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.