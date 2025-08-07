Her Grandmother Promised To Give Her A Special Necklace, But Now Her Sister Wants To Borrow It For Her Wedding

Imagine having a grandparent promise to give you a special family heirloom, but then your sibling wants to lay claim to the heirloom. Would you stand by and let it happen, or would you stand up to the sibling and confront the grandparent about what’s going to happen to the heirloom?

AITA for refusing to give my sister (27F) the “heirloom” necklace for her wedding when my grandma (84F) said it should go to me (22F)? Okay. So this might sound petty, but it’s turned into a whole family drama and I need outside opinions. I (22F) was really close to my grandmother growing up. Like, she practically helped raise me. My parents were going through a messy divorce for most of my childhood, and I spent a lot of time at her place just to have some sense of stability. We baked every Sunday, watched old black-and-white movies, and talked about literally everything. She’s always been more of a mom to me than my actual mom, tbh.

She has this necklace—nothing super fancy, but it’s antique gold with a little sapphire pendant. It originally belonged to her mother, and it’s kind of a family “symbol,” I guess. She told me for years that she wanted me to have it. She even wrote it into her will when I was 16. Fast forward to now: my sister (27F) is getting married this fall. We have never been especially close—different dads, lived apart a lot, etc. She’s always been the “golden child” in my mom’s eyes, though.

A few weeks ago, my mom called me saying she was helping my sister plan her “something old, something borrowed, something blue,” and they wanted to borrow Grandma’s necklace for the wedding. My mom said it would be so “special” and that Grandma would love seeing it walk down the aisle. I was like, “Wait, you mean my necklace? The one she promised me?” My mom got annoyed and said it wasn’t mine yet, since Grandma is still alive, and that I was being selfish not to let my only sister wear it on her wedding day.

So I asked Grandma directly. She got this quiet look and said she didn’t want it loaned out, because she’s still planning to give it to me on my birthday this year and didn’t want it “passed around like costume jewelry.” Her words, not mine. I told my mom and sister this, and they completely blew up on me.

Now my sister is saying I’m “jealous she’s getting married first” and that I’m “punishing her for being loved.” My mom keeps calling me cold and ungrateful. Even my aunt texted me saying I should “just be the bigger person for one day.” I don’t think I’m wrong, but now the whole family is basically icing me out. So… AITA for not letting my sister borrow the necklace my grandma specifically said she wanted me to have?

Right now, it isn’t OP’s necklace to loan. It’s Grandma’s necklace, and she wants OP to have it. If they want to be mad at someone, be mad at Grandma.

