Her Husband Scrolls Reels And Goes To The Gym While She Takes Care Of The Baby Full-Time, So This Woman Never Lets Him Hear The End Of It

Taking care of a baby should be a task equally shared by both parents.

Imagine being a new mom, and both you and your husband are at home. How would you feel if he went to the gym and played on his phone while you did all of the parenting tasks? Would you be okay with that, or would you think it was unfair?

This woman has a husband who doesn’t help with the baby at all.

He stays at home, but he does other things instead, like scrolling reels.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for repeatedly confronting my husband about not helping with our baby, even though we both agreed to take time off to raise her together? My husband and I have both worked really hard over the years, and when we found out we were expecting, we agreed we’d both take time off. It’s to focus on raising our daughter in her first year. It sounded like a dream plan. It was something we were both genuinely excited about.

All baby-related tasks fall on this woman.

Fast forward to now, our little one is 6 months old, and things have not gone how I expected. My husband does cook, and I handle all the cleaning. It’s a dynamic that’s worked for us in the past, but when it comes to the baby, everything falls on me.

She’s exhausted.

I do all the feeds, naps, and diaper changes. I do nighttime wake-ups, which happen 3 to 4 times a night. I soothe, I carry… I do everything. She’s heavy and my shoulder is constantly in pain. I’m exhausted physically and mentally.

He implies that everything is part of her job as a mom.

Meanwhile, my husband spends most of his time on the couch watching TV. He scrolls through reels or go to the gym. I ask for help or even just express how tired I am. He says I’m being “negative” and throws gender roles into the mix. He’s implying that this is just what mothers do.

She feels alone.

Apparently, I’m the problem because of my “negative aura.” I didn’t sign up to do this alone, and I’m starting to feel like a single parent despite him being right there.

She doesn’t know if she was right to feel this way.

But every time I bring it up, he acts like I’m attacking him. It’s like I was ruining the vibe. I constantly bring up how little he helps with our baby. AITA for being frustrated?

Parenting is a shared effort; it’s not just the mom’s job.

