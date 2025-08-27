Her Inconsiderate Aunt Unplugged Her Work Computer, So She Yelled Until Her Aunt Left

A word to the wise…

AITA for yelling at my aunt for turning off my work computer? “I (25F) work from home at a social media company that is extremely strict with our working hours and whether we are correctly connected to the work server. I live with my mother (45F), who works full-time and only gets home after 5 p.m. (at this time I already stopped working) At the beginning of the year, my mother and I renovated the apartment, making some improvements, one of which was putting a large counter in the living room to be my work area, which I loved because it’s the place with the most sunlight in the entire apartment and I can also put videos on the TV to watch while I work.

Recently, my aunt (52F), who lived in another state, moved to a city nearby (it’s a 2-hour trip by public transport) because, for financial reasons, she needed to find a better-paying job. My mother got my aunt a job at the company she works for in another department, which means my aunt sometimes spends the day/night here at home.

This has become a problem for me during the day because my aunt 1: talks too much 2: has no sense of respect and personal space 3: is starting to not to warn us when she’s coming to our house.

To help with money, my aunt started doing some cleaning after work for some apartments in the same condominium. One of them is my next-door neighbor’s. Today I was very stressed at work because I had to deliver some reports to my boss that were taking a long time to do. Since I was almost finishing them close to my lunch break, I decided to take my lunch break and finish it later. I used this time to take a nap (I have a 1-hour lunch break). When I started to fall asleep the doorbell rang and it was my aunt, she hadn’t told my mom or me that she was coming, which already made me angry. I opened the door for her, told her I was tired and was going to go back for my nap.

I was sleeping when my phone rang, my boss calling me, asking if everything was okay because I was disconnected from the work server. I ran out of my room to see what was happening and saw that my aunt had simply unplugged my computer (I work with a desktop) to use the extension cord to plug in the microwave. I lost it, and I started yelling at her, asking why the hell she did that. She started trying to justify herself, saying she thought I wasn’t working because I was sleeping and my computer screen was off (it wasn’t).

All I could think about was my reports and the last time I saved the file. She tried to justify herself, and I kept yelling, telling her to shut up because I needed to call my boss.

After I told her to shut up for the fifth time, she just grabbed her things and went to the apartment next door to do the cleaning. I told my mom about what happened; she’s on my side and very angry about the situation. She had told my aunt to go to our home today, but she thought my aunt was going to have lunch in the company cafeteria, go straight to clean the apartment next door, and when she finished cleaning (which would be around 5 or 6 p.m., after I would have already left work), she would come to our apartment to take a shower and sleep.

I was shaking with rage for a while, luckily I didn’t lose much of my report and managed to finish it almost now. I feel like it was a combination of weeks of my aunt stepping on my boundaries and not having much respect with me working from home that made me explode at her, but even so, now that I’ve calmed down, I feel a little guilty for yelling at her and telling her to shut up. AITA for yelling at her?”

