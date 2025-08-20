Her Know-It-All Coworker Suggested Mixing Ground Coffee With Water, So She Dared Him To Do It

Coffee can be a whole hobby. There are so many kinds of coffee and so many different ways to prepare it. But what would you do if a know-it-all coworker suggested ‘just mixing some ground coffee with water’?

Well, that’s exactly what the person who shares today’s story did, but she didn’t expect him to actually drink it.

Let’s read the whole story and see how he liked it.

Made my co-worker eat ground coffee So I work in a quite small office with a team of only 8 people. Our kitchen is so small that only one person can stand inside at a time. No fancy equipment, just a microwave and a kettle. This co-worker of mine, although not a bad person at heart, can just be very annoying at times. He acts like a know-it-all even though he might not even know what something is.

And this also translates to coffee.

He will make up some nonsense on the spot, and if you try to educate him about a new thing he will just dismiss you. So a few days ago we got a box of coffee grounds which I was surprised to see because there was no filter papers/french press or similar equipment in the office kitchen to make ground coffee from. I have worked in a café before so I knew that ground coffee can not be made like instant coffee because it does not completely dissolve in water.

Anyone remotely interested in coffee knows this, but not his coworker.

The smell of that coffee was heavenly so I really wanted to try it, but couldn’t due to the lack of equipment. This guy says what’s the big deal, just mix it in water and make it like normal. To which I tried to tell him that this is not the same but like always he dismissed me.

Okay, champ.

I asked him to smell it and he too loved the smell so I said you should eat it. He did. Just the tiniest amount and then said its good (I think he lied). Then I said you should make the coffee your way. He took it as a challenge. Put some water in the coffee grounds, stirred for a while and then added some milk.

Will he commit to the end?

It was still looking pale white, the coffee hadn’t brewed at all but I waited for the look on his face after he took a sip. He tried to pretend it was not as bad but I burst out laughing. Then I attempted to make the coffee using a tea strainer (to show him how it could be made) and it somewhat worked. Dude had to eat his own words along with the ground coffee. It was so worth it 😂

Some people prefer to die on the smallest of hills than admit they’re wrong.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

