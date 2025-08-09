Her Mother-in-Law Has Been Cruel To Her Sister-in-Law, So She Wants To Cancel Her Easter Gathering

I gotta say, the older I get, the more I really, REALLY don’t like family gatherings.

I know that’s a bit harsh, but it’s true!

Everyone bickering and arguing, it’s enough to drive a person (like me) crazy!

Check out what this woman had to say on Reddit and see if you think she’s being unreasonable.

Go ahead and get started now!

AITA for canceling Easter? “My MIL (Susan) and my SIL (Megan, my husband’s brother’s wife) do not get along. Apparently they used to, but at some point after having kids, things got strained between them and they’ve had a negative relationship for years.

This is terrible…

After a year long battle with breast cancer, Megan’s mom passed away a few months ago. Unexpectedly, her father passed away in the same weekend. It’s been a really hard time for Megan and my BIL and my husband and I have offered to help in any way we can. Susan was snow birding (vacationing down south during the winter) when the passings occurred. Even though she’s known Megan’s parents for 15+ years, she didn’t come back for the funerals and sent a condolence card a month after the funerals took place. She never called Megan directly, only spoke to my BIL about anything going on and passed messages through him.

This was ugly behavior…

Other borderline shady things have happened since the funerals but this is the straw that’s breaking the camel’s back. Yesterday was grandparent’s day at my nephew’s school. They both had expressed they weren’t sure if they even wanted to go to school but since Susan signed up to go, the kids decided they would go to. Megan is a teacher at this school, which is small. Susan didn’t say a word to her the entire day. Megan went to my nephew’s classroom to check on him and found out Susan had taken both kids home with her thirty minutes prior without saying a word to Megan. Susan taking them was planned but having to find out from your coworker that your children are gone is not something you expect. Megan texted Susan to ask what happened and Susan said Megan was talking to someone else and she didn’t want to bother her so they left.

It was getting heated.

Megan pushed back saying Susan never came over to her classroom and she shouldn’t be taking the kids without telling her. Susan then claimed she was doing Megan a favor so she shouldn’t be upset. My husband and I are furious with Susan. Not only is she normally annoying with her animosity towards Megan but her parents just passed away and this was a tough day, a day her parents would normally have been at the school to see their grandkids.

She wants to call the whole thing off.

We are supposed to go to Susan’s for Easter tomorrow but I want to cancel. My husband doesn’t think we should get in the middle of it but I’m of the mindset that someone needs to stand up for Megan and put Susan in her place. I truly don’t think she’s going to stop treating Megan poorly until she starts facing some consequences to her actions. There are so many more details I could dump into this to show how crazy Susan is towards Megan but I don’t want to make this any longer than it is. AITA if I cancel Easter and stand up for Megan?”

Check out what readers said about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user said they all suck.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this reader had a lot to say.

The Easter party got the axe this year, and for good reason.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.