Her Mother-In-Law Was Controlling Every Aspect Of Her Married Life, So She Finally Snapped And Let Her Have It

AITAH for telling my mother in law she doesn’t get to control our life? I (23F) live with my husband (26M) in a small house. We worked very hard for it. We’re not rich, we’re just starting out, but we’re proud of what we’ve built.

It’s ours. Or… it was, until his mom started showing up every week. At first, it was little things like, “You should paint this wall beige, not blue.” Or, “You really don’t need all these throw pillows.” Annoying, but whatever. I bit my tongue.

I tried to keep the peace. I thought, maybe she’s just trying to help. But then it turned into full blown meltdowns. It happens every time we didn’t follow her “suggestions.”

Like, no joke, she cried actual tears because we didn’t go to her church last Sunday. I’m not even religious and he knows that. But apparently, I’m being disrespectful because I was “pulling her son away from his values.” What values? My husband hasn’t been to that church since he was 15!

Last week was the final straw. She barged into our place with her own key. My husband gave it to her without telling me.

She started yelling about how we hadn’t invited her over for dinner in two weeks. Like… she was screaming.

She said I’m “driving a wedge” in the family. I’m trying to “control” her son, she added.

I snapped. I told her flat-out, “You don’t get to run our life just because you’re his mom. You had your own home. Your own marriage. This is ours. Let us live it.”

She looked at me like I slapped her. She stormed out. And now? Now she’s playing victim. She’s telling everyone I humiliated her. She’s saying I’m ungrateful and disrespectful.

My husband’s stuck in the middle, trying to keep the peace. But honestly, I feel alone in this, and kind of crazy. What was I supposed to do? Just let her keep stomping all over our boundaries? Am I really the bad one here for saying something? AITA?

