Her Roommate Started Using Her Private Bathroom And Leaving A Mess, So She Installed A Lock

Dealing with inconsiderate roommates can be a nightmare.

Imagine having an agreement with your roommates that one of the bathrooms is yours and yours alone, but then one of your roommates starts using your bathroom and leaving it messy. Would you let the roommate continue to use the bathroom, or would you find a way to make sure he could never use it again?

This woman found herself in this situation.

Check out the full story below to see what happened when she put a lock on the bathroom door.

AITA for installing a lock on my bathroom? I (26F) live with two roommates (25M, 27M) in a shared house that we rent. We all first moved in here about 6 months ago. We all signed agreements on certain things then. One of those being that I will solely cover the cost of the water bill.

One of her roommates started using her bathroom.

But, along with this, the spare bathroom in the house is mine. This was all completely fine, up until about 2 weeks ago.

I’ll call one of my roommates John (27M) for this. John recently started using my shower randomly out of the blue.

She initially thought it wasn’t a big deal.

I figured maybe they ran into each other and John needed to shower quickly for work. So I thought, no biggie and that it wasn’t a big deal.

This turned into John using my bathroom for everything. He was not only showering. He was also going to the bathroom and shaving, and he’s leaving hair everywhere!

So she installed a lock on it.

I’ve had enough. I cleaned the entire bathroom and installed a lock on it, and only I have the key.

After I did this, John sent a message to our group chat. He was saying, “Why is the bathroom locked? What is happening?”

Her other roommate agreed she should lock it.

Now, in the days leading up to this, I spoke to my other roommate. He agreed with me that I should lock it and that I should just be done with it. He has zero issues with that one being mine, per our agreement.

She told John she pays extra to have a private bathroom.

When John first sent that message, I was just clocking into work, so I sent a quick “because I pay extra for that bathroom to be solely mine.” And I left my phone in my locker. On my break, I came back to a bunch of messages in our group chat.

He started throwing a fit.

The highlights include, “Uhm, no, you do not.” And, “if I can’t use the bathroom in our house, I might just move out.” He was essentially just throwing a fit about the whole thing. AITA here?

If the bathroom is hers, nobody else should use it.

