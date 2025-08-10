His Annoying Supervisor Kept Lecturing Him For Not Keeping Her Informed, So He Started Telling Her About Every Minor Activity

Some supervisors can be a real pain in the neck!

Want to know my every move… The whole building will know now. This happened over 8 years ago but it still makes me smile. I was a law enforcement officer in the county jail working in the intake area where inmates are first booked after arrest. We got this newly promoted corporal back there.

I showed her all the things specific to the area so she can do her job properly and I even showed her some things about her own supervisor job. She was a bit neurotic but nothing I couldn’t handle. So let’s call her corporal N. We are rotated in positions pretty much daily. That day I was assigned to fingerprint all newly booked inmates. My partner that day was a male officer. He was looking at his bank account on the computer and noticed something off so he left out the jail to handle it. Apparently he didn’t tell corporal N.

Once you finish fingerprinting someone, the printer prints out the copy to give to the fingerprint analyst. I walked to the printer to get the papers. The printer was malfunctioning so I was in that little room for like 10 minutes fixing this huge printer. She apparently was looking for one of us to help her with something. She walked past me, looked at me and then kept walking. Once she saw me give the papers to the fingerprint analyst she starts her speech about how irresponsible we are and how she didn’t know where I was or what I was doing and that she couldn’t find the male officer.

I told her where the male officer probably was and she proceeds to lecture me like I’m him. He does enter back in the building and I motion for him to come get his verbal lashing that should be for him. She waves him away saying she is talking to me because as the senior officer I should know better and that she needs to know everywhere I am and what I’m doing at all times when I’m at work. I immediately smiled and said “you’re right. I’m sorry. You will know everywhere I am.” We separate and as I’m walking back to the fingerprint stations, “hey corporal N, I’m going back to the fingerprint area”. 😁

I needed to use the bathroom, “hey corporal N, I’m going to the bathroom to only pee.” I get out the bathroom, “hey corporal N, I’m out the bathroom. I only peed and then I washed my hands.” Hey corporal N… I’m drinking water now. I’m giving papers to the sergeant. I’m going to search the new female inmates. I’m eating a snack. I’m giving sandwiches to the inmates. I’m typing a report. Etc (Mind you I’m an officer who knows her job and manages my time very well. The quicker we get the inmates processed and in a cell upstairs, the less people we have to deal with being angry in a crowd. So if I’m assigned a position with more mobility, I find myself helping others so we can get some peace.)

I even went as far as calling her on the radio so the whole building can hear. And communicated every move. I’ll be called officer Petty for this story. “Officer Petty to corporal n, ….I have 12 inmates on two six packs. We are heading up the west stairwell to cell 26.” “…I just dropped off three inmates to cell 26. We are headed to cell 28.”

“… 4 inmates were dropped to cell 28. I and the remaining 5 inmates are headed back to the West stairwell to go to cell 46.” “…we made it to cell 46.” “…the last 5 inmates are in cell 46. I am taking the west elevator down to the first floor” “… I am on the first floor walking with purpose to the intake area.” “… I am ten, no wait 8 steps from the main intake door. ” “… I am waiting for central control to open the intake door.” And when I got in the door I yelled across the room “hey corp, I’m back. I’m going to get a my bag of mango slices from my lunch bag!”

😂My sergeant comes out the office looking confused at me and I just walk past her like this is normal. 🤣🤣🤣 I put them thru 5 hours of this. 😁Then they called me in for a meeting to give me a BS apology about how she didn’t mean it like that and she just talked to him about him leaving without telling a supervisor. How she was just frustrated, she knows I’m always doing my job, that I do at lot without saying anything or looking for recognition, that without the printer, we wouldn’t be able to get much work done…. And lastly if I would please, pretty please, stop updating them on my every move, especially over the radio. Because the higher ups/fellow supervisors might start asking questions.

Apparently, if they find out it’s certain people that are being mistreated, they will use it to their advantage to take said officers to their team/department. Welp, I guess someone took notice and one day orders were filed. Six of us were moved to a different specialized unit. Six of the good officers. They haven’t been organized back there since. And three times a week there is a line of police cars down the block waiting hours to drop off inmates.

