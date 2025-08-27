His Boss Exploded Over Nothing And Fired Him On The Spot, But Then Another Boss Rehired Him And He Gets Sweet Revenge

We have all been annoyed by a petty and particular boss.

In the late 80s I got a job with the Ministry of Natural Resources driving to support fighting forest fires. Great job, just over double minimum wage (major bonus @ 19) and they had no limit to the number of hours you could work. Fire season started early & by mid May, I was supporting one that was (I seem to remember as) 3-400 hectares and growing quickly (1 hectare = 2.5 acres). Back then I think the whole district was around around 100,000 sq. km (think like all of Indiana), so there was a lot of driving.

One day I get to the on site HQ and get told to wait while they found me a return load. A little later I am told to go to the helicopter staging area to pick up the fire boss (FB). (To preface, the road was quite decrepit) I pick him and a few others up and make my way back. Half way there I hit a deep pot hole and the FB just loses it. Just starts bellowing about friggin kids speeding, no respect etc. For the whole 5 minutes it takes to get back. I found out on the way there that going too fast was not a good deal, so made sure to not go faster than 15 kph (9 mph). As soon as we get to back base camp, he slams his way out of the truck and screams ‘YER FIRED’!! Get back to district and have them process you!!’ OK, Forget you very much sir. We were deep, deep in the bush. I don’t know how deep but it took me close to 7 hours to get there.

I grabbed 2 20l gas cans (5 gallons) and set off. Real, real slow. If 15 kph was too fast for these roads then the proper speed was obviously however fast the truck went at idle (unless there was a hill, I’m not a monster). It took 22 hours to reach the first paved road and then I set the cruise control 5 kph below the limit and went to get fired. Extra $300ish you know what I mean. I process out and I meet one of the guys (call him crew boss CB) who taught the level 1 forest fire fighter course I took before I got hired to drive. We got along well but there was only 2 new full time hires that year and none on his crew. He had just come with one of his guys who broke his leg and was going to personnel to find someone new.

I was quickly hired on as his 4th. 2 hours later I’m being driven to meet his crew at a fire. Couple says later that fire is declared out and we are off to a new fire. Yup. The fire I was fired from. Kinda revengish but it gets better.

CB it turns out is besties with FB so FB has our crew as the initial response crew. This meant that we spent a lot of time riding in the helicopter with FB and responding to jump fires that would take minimal time to deal with. It took a week before he recognized me and I watched out the corner of my eye, something I thought was only in books or said as an exaggeration. This guy went from pink to red to actually turning purple. I couldn’t hear what was being said but I see the skittles flowing out as he yelled into headset and I got some major side eye from CB for the rest of the flight.

When CB asked about it later and I explained including the drive back he almost passed himself. Turns out (surprise), FB has a long history of exploding over nothing and taking it out on the nearest poor bastard. He ended up firing 2 more guys over the same thing and likely the same pothole. So CB knew what he was like but they got along really well. Turns out he also really liked poking the bear. For the rest of that fire CB made sure I was seated so I was the first person he saw if he looked over his shoulder. On a later fire our crew got admin duties and CB was FB’s #2. I got to be as CB put it, his helper monkey and FB’s jock itch. The rest of the crew knew so there wasn’t any friction and they got a kick out it. It was a great summer and I worked for CB 3 more summers through Uni. Always went back with great stories, really nice money (I collected unemployment during school not sure if it was legal but no one said anything and pretty sure time has run out any way). Grateful now, I’m in amazing shape but with a really weird tan, oh well it was worth it.

At the end of the day, the boss is still human and if you can put him in his place for mistreating you, it may very well be worth it, especially if you have the help of your other coworkers.

