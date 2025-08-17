His Cranky Neighbor Called The Police On Him For A Patch Of Tall Grass, So He Got His Revenge On The Neighbor’s Lawn

It’s sad when people get so angry about things that don’t matter.

But when they’re mean on top of angry?

That’s when people put their foot down.

Check out how this neighbor planned to do just that.

Revenge of the grass

I got home the other day to a warning from my local police department for having high grass. It stated that I must cut the grass within 5 days or potentially face a fine. The “grass” they’re referring to is my two (3′ x 15′) pollinator patches that I intentionally let grow and I clearly maintain well within my property lines.

The culprit is no surprise.

My neighbor is one of those grumpy old men that is obsessed with his lawn. I’m talking mows it in the winter, mows it twice a week in the summer, it’s the man’s entire personality. I’ve lived across the street from him for years, every year he makes stupid comments and he’s even taken it upon himself to mow my grass for me if I go longer than a week. So he filed a complaint with the Police Department. I know this because I called the ordinance enforcement officer in charge to ask about a way to appeal this and when I told him about the “grass” in question he told me not to worry about it.

He admitted my neighbor files a complaint every month about it.

The war is on.

He’s coming out next week to take photos and see the property for himself. But I’m not too worried about it, he seemed just as annoyed as I did. Well last night I did something I’m VERY proud of…it consisted of concentrated weed killer, a long range water gun and a moving vehicle. Best of luck to you and your lawn, neighbor.

