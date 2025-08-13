His Girlfriend Has Trouble Paying Her Bills, So He Told Her She Needs To Get A New Job That Pays Better

Sometimes adulting can feel like a burden especially when you have more people to take care of!

AITA for telling my fiancée she needs to pull her weight or I’m leaving? My fiancée, let’s call her R, (24f) has worked at the same 40hr a week job for the last 3 years with no raise. She makes a little less than $19/hr and my state’s minimum wage is $15/hr.

I stepped up to management at my (24m) job at the end of last year and have been promoted again and received 3 raises since then. We share a 2 bedroom apartment which costs us roughly $2k a month after rent, utilities and renter’s insurance. My car is paid off and I’m free from student loan debt but she has both payments to make.

For the last year and a half, she’s told me she’d get another job but still hasn’t. She would get frustrated with me any time I’d bring it up because in her words, all I care about is money. I do care about the money but only because I want to build a life and family together. Our wedding will be paid for out of our own pockets, and I’m trying to keep moving up at my company for better pay and benefits so that we won’t have to worry as much. But as much as I want to do that, I keep draining my savings to cover her portion of what she hasn’t paid for.

She has either not paid or been short on her portion of the utilities the last 3-4 months and hasn’t payed anything towards our insurance. She also hasn’t been paying on her student loans and hasn’t filed taxes in 4 years. Not to mention the registration on her car has also expired as she never paid to renew it. Between all the stuff I’ve had to cover for her in the last 6 months, it comes to almost $3,000.

We’ve had our differences and both of us agreed to seek professional help before getting married. I’ve been on antidepressants for over almost 2 years now and recently had my dosage upped to make things a little better and my condition has been improving. She hasn’t talked to a doctor, taken medication, or anything. She’s also on the autism spectrum which I understand does complicate things, but she hasn’t made any kind of noticeable effort.

She was my high school crush and I love her more than anything in the world but I can’t keep going on like this. If she can’t make a difference by the time our lease is up in April, we’ll have to go our separate ways. I’ve been pulling her up for years, but I can’t do it anymore. I’ve told her she needs to get a new job and get her finances in order if we want to keep going on but she’s so upset with me because she’s “trying her best”. ‘ I just don’t know what to do. AITA?

They need couples counseling before they set a date.

