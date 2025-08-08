His Girlfriend Thought The House Smelled Weird And Bought Scented Oil Diffusers To Make It Smell Better, But Every Time She Used Them, He Started To Feel Sick And Dizzy

The health and comfort of everyone should be considered in a shared space.

What would you do if someone you lived with brought something into your home that made you feel sick? Would you tell them to get rid of it, or would you try to find another way to feel better?

This man‘s girlfriend was using scented oil diffusers in their apartment.

He suddenly experienced constant headaches and dizziness because of this.

He asked her to get rid of the diffusers, but it’s not easy to convince her that the diffusers are the problem.

AITA My gf keeps buying scented oil diffusers after telling her that they are bothering me My girlfriend has a really bad sense of smell, but whenever she comes home, she always says that the house smells “weird.” I ask her what she means by that, but she can’t explain it. She says, “It’s not bad, it’s just weird.” So she frequently buys scented oil diffusers and places them around the apartment.

One month, I started getting headaches and dizzy spells, and I wondered if it was because of the diffusers laid around the house. So I googled it, and discovered they can sometimes cause these side effects in some individuals. Turns out they aren’t so great for our health, and even small pets are known to get sick or even die when exposed to them for long.

Once I learned that, I asked her to stop placing them around the apartment. But she didn’t like that idea. She said they smell good to her, even though she can’t really smell them too strongly, and that they’re like a decoration to her.

I tried emphasizing that I felt strongly like they may be causing my discomfort. After some back and forth, she eventually caved and threw them away. Fast forward a few months, she’s bought more of them and placed them around the house again. I just noticed today that I was smelling something that smelled like acetone or nail polish remover.

We figured out the source of the smell was a diffuser she placed in the hallway. She said that she had placed a few of them around, and that I wasn’t noticing them right away, so she thought it wasn’t a problem. I don’t know how to handle this situation as it’s gotten really awkward because she doesn’t want to get rid of them.

She’s really not stubborn about this sort of stuff usually, but with these diffusers, she’s upset that I keep asking her to get rid of them for our potential health and my comfort. She says she doesn’t care about her own health.

She isn’t convinced that it’s really affecting me like I say it could be. She tends to think in absolutes, which makes it hard to convince her since I can’t prove that the diffusers are the cause of my feeling a little sick when I’m in the apartment at times. AITA?

Not all scents give the same comfort to everyone.

