His Wife Wants Both Of Them To Stay With Her Dad After He Has Surgery, But He Doesn’t Want To Do It

AITA for refusing to go with my wife and son to her dad’s house after his surgery? “My wife’s dad is having a medical procedure. It is slightly risky due to his age, but its otherwise fairly routine. I can certainly understand the nervousness of my wife though. My wife wants to be there with him along with our 2 year old son for his post-op care for a week.

But I definitely do not want to go for a couple reasons: Staying there is wildly uncomfortable. We have our routines, our habits that always get upset whenever we go. It creates a lot of mental and physical exhaustion the longer we stay. Our 2 year old needs a lot of attention. If we go, I will be the one who is most likely taking care of him the entire time since I am between jobs and my wife will be working at that time. It’s a lot to take care of him, and the house wed be staying at is not baby proofed at all. And add to that, he experiences a lot of restlessness whenever we go. He eats less, he sleeps less, and he is cranky. The week before we are already taking a trip and the only feasible way to get to her parents house is to fly directly there, which means we would have to rent a car (we would normally drive the 4 hours to my wife’s parents house), and we wouldn’t be able to reasonably pack everything we need for both locations. Add to that, all the logistics of the flights, carrying our luggage, renting a car, returning the car when we get back home will definitely fall entirely on me.

As mentioned, I am in between jobs, but my job starts on the Monday after the weekend we would get back from the in-laws. I am always absolutely exhausted from these trips to her parents place and I do not want to start this new job absolutely exhausted. Add to that we will be doing two back to back trips which will be a lot more straining. I have suggested to my wife that after the first trip I take our son back to our home, and he attends his regular daycare and I take care of him in the evenings while she concentrates on being there with her father. I also let her know my parents are willing to be here with me as backup care while she is away.

She is absolutely insistent on not being away from our son, but I am convinced that this is the only reasonable option. We’d be there for her if the circumstances were different, but they are very difficult as is. We have been having fights about this for days now, and I don’t know if AITA given that my wife is dealing with her dads health issue, or NTA because a) I want to make sure our son’s needs are being met and b) our circumstances make it very difficult for me to make this trip right after another one and right before starting my next job.”

