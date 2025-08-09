A Woman Rudely Messaged Her Grieving Cousin On Facebook, So She Reported Her For Harassment

Imagine grieving your father’s death, but the situation gets even worse due to horrible messages a family member sends you on social media.

Would you simply ignore the messages, or would you find a way to make the messages stop for good?

In today’s story, one person finds a way to make the messages stop. Let’s see what happened.

Family drama. Petty payback. My dad passed away in 2009. This was a tense time for both me, my mother and brother. Not only were we grieving his passing, but the loss of my grandma and grandpa, as there was a lot of animosity due to past drama and we stopped speaking to them. I saw my father in the hospital and said my goodbyes and was grateful for the time I had.

A distant relative reached out.

A week or so later a message showed up in my Facebook inbox. It was from my cousin Kayla. We rarely ever spoke to one another. As children we never hung out during holidays or family events. I had no interest in the lifestyle she lived. The message was quite nasty.

It’s seriously a horrible message.

She wished my brother and I ill will and that we had been the ones in the casket and not my father. I was not shocked by this behavior. I did not respond, even though it was tempting to finally speak my mind.

OP had an idea.

The only thing that came to mind was reporting her for harassment. I did. However, it wasn’t only once. Everytime I went into my spam folder to clear out unwanted messages and saw what she had written, I reported her page.

Every new message equaled another harassment report.

I did this for a month straight. She had to start several new pages because of me. Kayla hasn’t contacted me again since then. I’m not sure what Facebook account number she’s at now either lol

Good for OP and Facebook for shutting that horrible cousin down.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The cousin is really horrible, but OP handled it well.

Here’s another way of thinking about the situation.

This person liked the revenge.

Kayla sounds like a miserable person.

Spewing bile doesn’t help anyone or anything.

