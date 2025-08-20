Lowe’s Shopper Said She Accidentally Shoplifted From A Store. – ‘Yep, and now I’m not allowed back.’

Have you ever accidentally shoplifted?

I’m sure it’s happened to a number of you at least once or twice, and the TikTokker you’re about meet is one of those folks.

Her name is Rylee and she talked to viewers about how she accidentally stole some items from a Lowe’s store without realizing it.

Rylee said, “Did you know that paint samples at Lowe’s are not free? Oh, you did? I was the only one who didn’t know.”

She continued, “So imagine my surprise when I walk out of two separate Lowe’s with three paint samples per Lowe’s and didn’t pay for a thing. And I was wondering why the guy at the front did not smile back at me. It’s because I stole $40 worth of paint samples.”

Rylee then said, “Yep, and now I’m not allowed back into Lowe’s.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wondered why no one stopped her and asked her to pay for the samples.

Take a look at the video.

Rylee posted a follow-up video and replied to a viewer who asked, “But the sample cans have a price listed. how did you not know they weren’t free?”

Check out what she had to say!

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a question.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, at least she owned up to it…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.