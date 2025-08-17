Man Chose To Exclude His Parents’ New Spouses From His Wedding Celebration, So His Father Called Him Names And Refused To Attend

Wedding planning can be complicated when your parents remarried.

AITA for not inviting my father’s wife to wedding celebration? I (25M) got married in February. But then, there was no opportunity to celebrate, so we scheduled two events in September, one of them with close relatives, and the other with friends/colleagues.

I have a large family and we thought for a long time about who to invite from my side. We decided to invite my grandmother, grandfather, aunt and her husband, mother, and father. My parents divorced when I was 3, so we decided that we would not invite my father’s 4th wife and my mother’s second husband.

Firstly, so as not to embarrass them. And secondly, because these people appeared in my life not so long ago, and I am technically not connected with them. I sent my father an invitation and said that we were inviting him, but without his wife.

He replied that I should have consulted with him. He said he refuses to go without his wife and “you act stupid.” At the same time, my mother’s husband himself said that he would not go. He said, “He has a living father, I did not raise him, what should I do there if only relatives gather there.” So, AITA?

Invitations are a privilege, not an entitlement.

