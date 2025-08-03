Man Didn’t Tell His Friend That He Got Paid For A Volunteer Gig, And His Friend Got Mad When He Found Out

Volunteering has its benefits, but usually being paid isn’t one of them.

Imagine volunteering for a gig, and your friend chooses not to go because he wouldn’t get paid. Then you get there and find out you actually are getting paid. Would you let your friend know right away, or would you keep the news to yourself since it’s too late for your friend to volunteer anyway?

This man found himself in this situation, and his friend ended up getting really mad at him.

AITA for not telling my friend that the “volunteer gig” he flaked on was actually paid? I (23M) and my friend Ryan (23M) are both in engineering. Last month, our department posted a call for volunteers. It was to help run logistics at a local tech conference. It sounded like a good networking opportunity, so I signed up.

I told Ryan about it, too. He was like, “Eh, not worth the time, unless they’re paying.” Fair enough.

I showed up the first day, and to my surprise, they handed me a badge and free food vouchers, and they said we’d be getting a “small stipend” at the end. It was not huge, but still, it was $300 for two days. Not bad at all.

Ryan texted me while I was there like, “Yo, how’s it going?” And I just said, “Not bad, chill so far.” I didn’t mention the money because I didn’t know how long I’d be staying, and he already decided it wasn’t worth it.

Anyway, after the event, I got the stipend, and I posted a picture of the staff group on IG. Ryan saw it and asked, “Wait… you got paid?” I just said, “Yeah, it ended up being paid after all.”

He flipped and said I was shady for not telling him. He said he would’ve come if he knew, and he said that I “knew” he needed the cash.

He told a few people I “set him up” to miss out on it. But he made his call. I didn’t know it was paid either at first, and I never lied to him.

