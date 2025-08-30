Man Doesn’t Want To Name His Baby After His Deceased Stepmom, But His Dad Is Making Him Feel Guilty About That

Who gets to name a baby?

The parents.

See, it’s simple, really, but a lot of family members don’t seem to agree.

What would you do if a family member tried to talk you into naming your baby after a late relative you never even liked? Would you refuse, or would you consider the suggestion?

In today’s story, one man does not want to name his daughter after his late stepmom, and that’s causing a lot of family drama.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for making it clear my wife and I are not naming our child after my dad’s late wife? Last year my dad lost his wife of 20 years. A few weeks after her death my wife and I learned we were expecting our first child. My dad saw this as a gift from his wife and he and my half siblings (all in their teens) expected me to name my child after her. Either through the first or the middle name. My dad even argued that we could still use a masculine version of the name if we had a boy.

Not gonna happen!

This was not something I ever intended to do and I told my dad we weren’t looking at her name or any similar names for our child. My dad told me that made no sense given the timing of everything. My wife and I pulled back from him and my half siblings over this. Their anger over the decision has been strong and my dad has been trying like hell to convince me otherwise. He doesn’t know the gender of the baby but I know the name will bother him.

He plans to name his daughter after someone else.

We decided to honor my late mom in a less direct way by naming our daughter after a flower that was my mom’s favorite. My dad will pick up on it immediately and I know it will bother him that I chose to honor my mom over his wife. So I decided to come in firmly and make it clear and leave no room for doubt that my wife and I are not choosing his wife’s name or anything connected to her. I told him this is not up for discission or debate anymore and the decision is final. And that the signs he and my half siblings saw to make it make sense were not shared by me.

Let someone else name their child after the dad’s late wife.

In my mind she had three kids so one of them can name a future child after her. But she was not my mother and I was not too fond of her. That’s simply it. Her death changed nothing for me regarding that and she’s not someone I would want to name my child after.

His family is really mad at him.

Ever since I came out and spoke clearly I can see the anger in my dad and half siblings has intensified. They haven’t told me directly but they rant about me to other relatives and they have said I’m an insensitive jerk. My dad even ranted to relatives about the length of time she was in my life vs my mom and how disgusting it is that I wouldn’t honor that. He does not know that we’ve chosen a name that ties to my mom. This is just him ranting. But I want to know if people think I’m TA to be so firm about this or for outright rejecting the idea even. AITA?

It’s his child. He can choose whatever name he wants, and he definitely shouldn’t feel forced to name his child after someone he never even liked.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Honesty is the best policy!

Here’s a good suggestion of how to gently explain why it’s a good idea not to name his baby after his stepmom.

He shouldn’t even be considering this request.

This person couldn’t resist being sarcastic.

Clearly, this dad to be is not the problem.

He’s making the right decision.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.