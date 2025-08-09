Employee Followed His Boss’s No Overtime Rule, So He Hung Up The Call With Him At Exactly 5 PM

Work-life balance is important for employees.

What would you do if you were on a phone call with your boss, but your knew it was almost time for your work day to end? If you had a no overtime policy at work, would you finish the call with your boss anyway, or would you end the call exactly at quitting time?

This man has a boss who emphasized that they shouldn’t be working past 5 pm.

But one day, his boss called at 4:50 with a work concern.

Manager said No OT My boss was fond of saying there was never a reason to be working after 5. If we couldn’t get our job done in 8 hours, someone else could. I worked as a field service engineer. We still carried pagers in those days.

About 4:50, he paged me. I called from a pay phone. I was grumbling to myself that it was so late in the day. He starts to gripe about something. I forget what. Looking at my watch, I see it is 5:00 pm on the dot.

I hang up the phone, turn off the pager, and head home. Yeah, he was annoyed. Next morning, I got an earful. All while reminding him about the no OT rule he was so adamant about. It was really worth it.

That’s funny! All he did was follow his boss’s rules!

No overtime means no working beyond 5 pm.

