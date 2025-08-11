Man Is Fired For Leaving Work To Go To A Funeral, So He Starts A Rival Company That’s Far Superior

Imagine being fired because you left work early to attend a family member’s funeral. You’d probably be pretty upset, but how would you channel those feelings?

Would you contact HR to try to get your job back, or would you move on and look for a better job?

In today’s story, one person in this situation starts a rival company. Let’s see how it works out.

Revenge is a dish best served… unknown I spent 4 years working for a window installation company as an installer but just couldn’t get along with a Field Manager that was brought on a few years into my tenure. The guy was just a sleeze. I literally won this company an award for customer service, I was their top dog and made the company a lot of money.

The Field Manger had zero compassion.

One day, my wife’s uncle passed away and I called the Field Manager to tell him I needed to head home and that I wasn’t going to make it to my last stop of the day. Instead of being understanding he said something really annoying like, “so I guess your wife and her uncle were close then?” – which of course ticked me off but I didn’t get into an argument with him. Later that day, in the middle of my family grieving about the situation, he called and fired me. I was floored. I had never been fired in my life.

He ended up doing very well for himself.

I went out and started my own installation company and within a year I landed a HUGE contract with a company that brings me over $1m in revenue every year. My company has been very prosperous and has, literally, made me a rich man… I’ve been earning 5x what I was making before. 3 years into working on this large contract, the owner and I started chatting one day about how my company had beat out another company for their contract because our work was far superior to the other company.

He didn’t know who we was competing against.

Yes you can see where this is headed… the other company was the one that I was fired from. I honestly NEVER knew that we were in competition with them. I think I floated above the ground for a week after learning that.

That’s a great story, but there’s really no revenge here since he didn’t even know it was a competition with the old company. It’s more like karma.

