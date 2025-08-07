Employee Was Taking His Lunch Break When A Customer Entered The Break Room, But When He Told Her To Leave, She Got Mad At Him

Employees deserve a quiet and peaceful lunch break.

What would you do if a customer entered the break room while you were taking your lunch break?

This man was trying to enjoy his lunch when a customer wandered into the staff-only area, so he politely redirected her back out.

But this customer told a completely different story at the front desk.

Apparently I was rude to a customer? I was working in a hardware store. I was on my lunch break, relaxing in the back room, eating a sandwich and browsing Reddit on my phone. A woman walks in to the storeroom/lunch room. She just stands there and says, “Hello”.

This man told the customer that the area was for employees only, and he was taking his lunch

I spin my chair around, phone and sandwich in hand, speechless for a moment. I point at the sign on the door that says “EMPLOYEES ONLY.” And say, “Sorry, this area is for employees only. I’m on my lunch break.” She goes, “Oh, okay,” and leaves. I shrug, thinking that’s the end of it, and go back to my lunch.

The customer complained at the front desk about a rude employee not wanting to help her.

Later, I find out that she went to the front desk to complain. She said that an employee upstairs was extremely rude. Yelling that she could just go buy her paint somewhere else if we didn’t want to sell to her. And that everyone just assumed it was another employee who is known for being rude to customers.

Talk about a crazy customer!

Some customers like to exaggerate things and play the victim.

