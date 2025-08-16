McDonald’s Customer Sounded Off About The Bad Experience She Had. – ‘That’s 50 nuggets, and I’m supposed to have 80.’

I know fast food drive-thru workers are busy, but this is pretty ridiculous…

A mom posted a video on TikTok and explained why she was pretty annoyed after her trip to a McDonald’s location didn’t go as planned.

The woman told viewers there are nine people in her family, and she orders 80 chicken nuggets and four large fries when she goes to McDonald’s to feed everyone.

But on this specific occasion, she only received 40 nuggets…

She told viewers, “I still need 40 more nuggets. Four more 10 pieces. She hands me one more, one more…”

She continued, “I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I need three more. I have four 10 pieces in the bag, and you just gave me one more. That’s 50 nuggets, and I’m supposed to have 80. I need three more.'”

The TikTokker then said, “So she pulls me into the reserve spot to bring me three more 10 pieces. Why can’t we understand what the **** I’m saying? And they were getting mad at me! I just want what I ordered. What is the problem? It’s 80 nuggets.”

That’s a lot of mouths to feed!

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

There was clearly a communication breakdown going on here.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.