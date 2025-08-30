Mom Won’t Stop Eating Nuts Around Her Allergic Granddaughter, And The Girl’s Mother Is Furious

Imagine finding out that your child has a peanut allergy. How would you try to keep your child away from peanuts? Would you simply not serve them anything containing peanuts, or would you make sure nobody around them eats peanuts?

In today’s story, one mom is really upset at her own mother for not seeming to take her daughter’s peanut allergy very seriously.

As upset as she is, she’s also wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for yelling at my mom for eating peanut butter in her own house? My daughter (2.5) was diagnosed with peanut allergies (and pistachios and cashews) a year ago. She became almost unconscious, vomitted, and landed us in the ER (not anaphylactic). It was terrifying to see my baby go through that.

Her family made a decision.

I love my mom so much. We’re really close. And she loves my daughter like crazy. Ever since the diagnosis, everyone in my family has been in agreement to not eat those nuts around her. It seems so obvious and easy to my brothers, and my dad, but my mom keeps making what I think are dumb decisions.

These do seem like dumb decisions.

When we go on vacation, she will go out of her way to bring big bags of nuts and nut candy with her. She brought a little bag of pistachios when she stayed at my house one time and started shelling and eating them in my living room after my daughter went to sleep. She bought peanut m&ms to eat on a plane ride we all took together. On these occasions, I kept my cool as I asked her not to do these things and pointed out the ridiculousness of her having to eat the one thing that my daughter is allergic to.

Here’s another dumb decision.

Well, we’ve been staying at her house for the past few days and this morning my mom was eating a sandwich. My daughter went over and asked for a bite, and my mom said “sorry sweetie, you can’t have this it’s peanut butter.” And I kind of completely lost my mind. I asked her calmly why she was eating peanut butter and she said “I don’t know” as she dumped it in the garbage.

She couldn’t hold back her feelings.

And then I kind of lost it. I got very emotional and raised my voice (something I never do.) and I chewed her out for always eating nuts around my daughter even though she knows she’s allergic, even though I’ve asked her not to multiple times. I told her I want to trust her so badly to watch my daughter without me there, but I just don’t. I can’t. And then I cried and stormed out of the room. Anyways..AITA for yelling at my mom in her own house over this?

The grandmother in this story is the one in the wrong. It almost seems like she’s intentionally eating nuts around someone who is allergic. Of all the foods in the world, simply choose to eat something else!

