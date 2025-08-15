Mother Refused To Switch Her Baby To A Vegan Diet, So Her Friend Started A Public Argument Among Their Mutual Friends

Lifestyle shifts can be both a blessing and a curse, especially when they collide with others’ expectations.

One mother had proudly made the switch to veganism, but when she declined to impose the diet on her toddler, it sparked outrage from a close friend who was determined to make her out to be a terrible parent.

AITAH for not forcing my kid to be vegan? So, I’m still pretty new to the vegan lifestyle myself. I used to be vegetarian and have only just made the full switch. I was talking about the transition with a friend of mine who’s also vegan, and she asked me if I would be changing my 1-year-old’s diet also.

When I said no, she completely freaked out on me.

My thing is, if it’s something she wants to do when she’s old enough to make these decisions for herself and decides it’s a lifestyle she wants to live, then I will gladly guide her through it. I don’t want to impose my beliefs onto my child in the same way I won’t be doing it with my religion either. I want her to be her own person and to think for herself. At the same time, even if I did want to change her over to a fully plant-based diet/vegan lifestyle, I still don’t fully know what I’m doing. So why would I blindly put my infant daughter into it?

I haven’t spoken to said friend in a few days, but she’s been on a rant about it with our mutuals. Some of them think I’m doing the right thing, but there are a few that think she’s right. So, Reddit, AITAH?

Imposing this new habit on her daughter could end up doing more harm than good.

She’s the parent, therefore she’s entitled to make her own parenting decisions.

Growing kids need the utmost attention and care with preparing meals.

She should definitely not be taking parenting advice from this friend.

Despite her friend’s backlash, she’s confident she’s doing the right thing for her daughter — and for herself.

