New Neighbor’s Show Dog Competes In Their Neighborhood Dog Olympics And Wins Every Time, So Now They’ve Cancelled The Event Because It’s No Fun Anymore

Dog Olympics in your neighborhood sounds pretty fun, doesn’t it?

Well, in theory, it sure does…

But it seems like people have to come along and ruin everything these days!

Check out this Reddit user’s story and see if you think they’re acting like a jerk or if the neighbor is the one who is the problem.

AITA for getting our neighborhood dog Olympics canceled instead of bending the rules for a neighbor? “I understand that this is a silly issue to have, but it’s an issue we have and I need advice. 5-6 years ago my HOA decided our neighborhood is boring and encouraged people to come up with ideas/activities to liven things up. The Pup Olympics was born.

Sounds like a lot of fun!

It’s just the neighborhood dogs competing (poorly), in different silly events for 2 days and being rewarded with treats. Early on there would be prizes for the owners of whichever dog won each event, and it really was all fun and games. After a couple years we started doing a paid entry for each event, and the money went toward cash prizes and a donation to a really great local animal shelter (where lots of us got our pups). Might be worth it to note that most people in the neighborhood choose to donate their cash prize toward the shelter fund, so we usually come up with a pretty great donation. People look forward to the Olympics every year, it’s ridiculous but it’s fun and we all loved it.

There’s a new dog in the neighborhood.

18 months ago a new neighbor moved in and she has a Poodle who frequently competes in (and wins) dog competitions. This dog has a million followers on Instagram. We all follow the page and obviously root for this dog in the competitions. No issue with the dog itself.

However, it ruined pup Olympics last year.

The competition was no longer fun.

This dog swept every single competition. There is literally one event for senior dogs that it didn’t qualify for and that’s the only one that this Poodle didn’t win. We all just kind of stood there for two days and gave cash prizes to the same woman for every event. To make matters worse, she also didn’t donate a single extra penny to the shelter fund (bonus AITA for if I’m wrong for being judgey here). This has taken an event for families and kids and turned it into something it was never meant to be. It’s like having a professional athlete compete at a high school field day.

They made a new rule.

So, Pup Olympics are happening soon, but this year my committee decided on “No Competition Dogs” rule, to make it more fair for the other owners/families. The Poodle owner got notice of this and has gone ballistic. Our HOA had a committee meeting and decided in her favor, that we couldn’t exclude her or her dog if we wanted to have the competition in the neighborhood.

It didn’t seem worth it anymore.

I thought about it and then just went ahead and sent a cancelation notice out. Somebody from the HOA board tried to pull it back together but just isn’t getting much interest. Now the Poodle owner has sent me multiple vindictive messages implying that I did this to hurt her personally and the neighborhood is split 50/50 on who was in the wrong. AITA?”

It stops being fun when one dog wins everything, but was it wrong to cancel the competition?

Well, that person sure took the fun out of this event.

