Older Brother Can’t Handle Certain Sounds, So His Little Sister Isn’t Allowed Near Him Because Everything She Does Is A Trigger For His Illness

Siblings don’t always get along, but this story takes that to the extreme.

Imagine having an older brother who can’t handle the sounds you make when you’re doing ordinary things like eating, walking and laughing. He actually has an illness that is triggered by the sounds you make.

Would you be upset if your parents rarely let you in the same room with him, or would you think that was perfectly reasonable?

The teenage girl in this story often felt scared, confused, sad and alone due to the way her parents treated her while they were trying to prevent her brother from getting triggered

Now, she’s wondering if she really is the problem. Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my parents that they neglected me because of my brothers illness? So I’m a 16 year old girl and I have an older brother who is 20 and he moved out about 2 months ago. My brother has misophonia. I don’t know everything about the illness and I dont wanna say anything wrong, but its basically being triggered by certain sounds. He was diagnosed at 7 when I was 4 and he has a very strong version of the illness I think.

This sounds like a horrible childhood.

Me and my brother used to get along ok, but it got worse after that. Funnily enough all of his triggers were connected to me. My laughing, my walking, my eating, everything seemed to trigger him. I remember my father yelling at me when I was like 6, because I laughed while my brother was also in the car. I wasn’t allowed to eat dinner with them, my parents would eat with him and when he was finished he could leave and then I could get my food. I didn’t even really understand what was going on, because I was a little kid.

It gets worse.

I was often alone, because I couldn’t go anywhere with them and would trigger him and when we did something together it didn’t feel the same, because even alone, I was always scared to do something wrong and get yelled at. Even in school I would barely talk or laugh. I was never very close with my family and spend most time alone in my room or with friends outside.

Now, her parents are trying to do things together.

Since my brother moved out my parents are trying to get me to connect with them more. This morning my mom asked me if I wanted to go see a movie with her and I was already in a bad mood, because I was stressed due to exams, so I sorta just snapped and told her I didn’t want to and to stop trying to fix things with me, because it was ruined and that she couldn’t fix the neglect they put me through simply by watching a movie with me. She then yelled back at me and told me to stop being jealous of my brother and that they were doing the best they could and that they didn’t wanna neglect me and just tried to take care of my brother. I just left after that and both my parents have been ignoring me all day and now I feel kinda bad, I still rlly love them ATAH?

It’s hard being a parent, and her parents probably were doing all they knew to do. They also probably didn’t realize how sad and lonely their daughter felt as a result.

It’s reasonable that she lashed out. This whole family needs therapy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

