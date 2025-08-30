Parent RSVP’d A Few Days Before A Birthday Party And Added Two More Kids, So The Birthday Kid’s Older Brother Thinks The Extra Kids Shouldn’t Get A Loot Bag

Planning kids’ parties can be expensive. There are decorations, food, and don’t forget about party favors!

If you planned a child’s birthday party and received a last minute RSVP from an invited guest who wanted to bring their siblings, would you be okay with that, or would you clarify that the invitation doesn’t include siblings?

This man and his mom have been planning his twin siblings’ party for months.

A parent RSVP’d late and invited two of her other kids.

This man thinks the uninvited kids shouldn’t get a loot bag, but his mom disagrees. Is he right, or is his mom right?

Check out the full story below.

WIBTA if we didn’t buy extra toys for two uninvited children at a kids b day ?? I’m 22, but I have twin siblings that are turning 5. My family consists of them, my mom and my dad. We aren’t particularly well off, but my mom loves to go all out for parties. She sent RSVP invitations to the kid’s classmates.

Most parents invited to the party RSVP’d weeks in advance.

Ten invitations went out, 5 of each of the kids’ friends. I don’t really think names are important here, but many parents RSVP’d days to even weeks in advance.

A parent did it days before the party and added 2 more kids.

The party is this Sunday. Today, one of the last parents texted my mother. They were informing her that the invited kid will be attending, and she’ll be bringing their two siblings with her, one older and one younger.

This man was helping out a lot for the party.

I know it’s odd that I’m 22 with my only siblings being 5, but that’s just how it turned out. I’m currently going through university and that’s why I live at home, but I help out lots with the house in general.

His mom said yes to the additional guests.

My mom is probably the sweetest person ever, and she informed the parent that it would be fine if the other kids come; however, we already bought all the toys for the loot bags for the children.

This is such an issue because the kids were supposed to find the items as the party progresses. It’s in a safari/jungle adventure type manner. They consist of packs of barbie clothes, pencils, and candies. The “mini brand” toys come with all the small items inside, too.

They are costly.

Those aren’t not exactly cheap. We have put a lot of money into things. This includes decorations, food for all 10 kids and their parents, and of course, the gifts for the kids cost money, too.

Buying them in a rush would be more expensive.

We bought all the loot bag things in advance when we could find them on sale so that the quality of the toys were still good but in budget. However, this was in the span of months. And now they aren’t on sale anymore, making them more expensive.

He doesn’t know if they should just buy two more loot bags.

Should we just cover the cost of two more loot bags? This is what my mother wants. She’s so worried about these kids feeling left out. Or would we be the jerk if she listened to me? I say it was wrong of the mom to invite 2 more children to a party.

It’s really up to the mother. She said yes to the additional kids, and she wants to buy more toys for the loot bags. Decision made.

Every child deserves to be part of the fun.

