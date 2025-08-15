Retail Worker Kept Hearing A Strange Chirping At The Register, But Then The Customers Pulled Out Baby Chicks And Made Their Whole Day

Some things that happen at work are enough to turn your whole mood around.

What would you do if you kept hearing a strange sound while ringing up customers?

Would you ignore it?

Or would you ask them what it was?

In today’s story, one retail cashier encounters this exact scenario and decides to learn more.

Here’s what happened.

“What’s that noise?” This is a retail moment I’ve encountered that made me happy. The story starts when I was at the register, and I kept hearing a chirping noise. I didn’t think much of it and suspected it was somebody’s ringtone going off, as it would not have been the first time someone’s phone rang while in line. I continue on and call over the next customers (a man and a woman). As they get closer, the chirping noise gets louder, so I make conversation with the customers, saying, “What is that chirping noise?”

They solved the mystery for her.

They say, “Oh, that’s our baby chicks. We just got them today, and we couldn’t keep them outside because it’s too hot out. Do you want to see them?” I obviously said yes because why would I not want to see some baby chicks? Then they presented me with a box of six or seven baby chicks, all different colors. The pure joy I felt when seeing those baby chicks was indescribable. FYI, the box did have air holes so that they could breathe and it was understandable that they didn’t want to keep them outside since it was above 100°F outside.

Aww! That must’ve been a nice surprise!

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

Luckily, she asked.

Otherwise, she would’ve missed all that cuteness.

