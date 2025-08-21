She Doesn’t Like It When Her Husband’s Marketing Team Posts Pictures Of Her On Their Social Media, But Her Husband Doesn’t Think It’s A Problem

Some parents are completely against posting pictures of their kids on social media. That’s not the situation in today’s story, but it’s close.

AITA for refusing to allow my husband’s marketing team post photos of my family on his company’s social media? Need some objective feedback to determine if I’m being unreasonable. My husband started his own company 1 1/2 years ago. The company markets largely to people with families, but not exclusively. My husband pays a marketing company to do social media posts. Generally I think these posts are often cringey, they are impersonal and like to post on random national holidays which feels spammy/disingenuous to me.

I’ve told my husband this and he doesn’t care because he doesn’t like posting on social media. Obviously that’s fine, it’s his company and he can do what he wants. However, there have been a few times that the marketing company has posted photos of me and/or my son (less than a year old) on these random holidays (most recently, “National Parents Day”) without asking me. I told him I prefer the marketing company doesn’t post photos of us. I don’t mind if he posts these himself, because those posts are more genuine, but when the marketing company does it is obvious, impersonal, and feels like I’m in a stock photo.

He is mad about this. He says those posts get the most leads and it will hurt his business. I told him just to post those ones himself. And he said he does not like posting and it takes him a long time and stresses him out. AITA for not wanting his marketing company to post photos of my family?

On top of this, I am the primary provider right now for our family since my husband has been starting his business. I asked my husband to start contributing about 1K toward expenses in the next couple of months. He is now saying that because of the above boundary I set, he is just going to fire the marketing company altogether which will cost him 1K a month in sales and therefore he can no longer contribute toward our family expenses.

I told him it’s not necessary to fire the marketing company altogether but he says the family photos get the most leads so it doesn’t make sense to have the company post social media posts if they can’t do family photos. I told him he could just do it and he refuses. Any thoughts/feedback would be appreciated. I understand his frustration but I think he’s being dramatic. Please let me know if I’m being unreasonable. Thank you.

