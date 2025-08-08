She Doesn’t Like To Drive And Wants To Be Picked Up From Work, But Her Partner’s Therapist Says She’s Entitled To Expect Him To Ferry Her Around

Ideally, in a relationship, each partner makes the other partner’s life easier, and it’s a win-win. But what would you do if this person you care about started calling you entitled for expecting a bit of pampering?

In this woman’s case, she turned to the internet to make sure she’s not the one in the wrong for being a “passenger princess” and for wanting to be picked up at least a few times a week by her partner.

But her partner’s therapist thinks she’s in the wrong for expecting that.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happened.

AITA for being a passenger princess? My partner and I have been together for 6 years, and were best friends even before that, and we don’t fight, sometimes we get upset, but never yell and have always talked it out and resolved things well. I am the primary breadwinner, the one who generally handles big or regular purchases, the planner, the big-gift and gestures person, the one who does more of the cleaning, and pretty much the only one who cooks.

My partner does most of the dishes, helps me dye my hair, and does nearly all of the driving and most of the car related things for us. But not everything, I brought our car into the relationship, and pay for most of the stuff. My partner is just usually the one to run to the DMV if we need to update things because they don’t work during normal business hours most of the time), because I hate driving, and have for basically the whole time we’ve been together.

At different times, with our changing jobs and commutes over the years, they have either been the one to drive me to or pick me up from work. They have previously had a work from home job and currently work 2 to 4 days a week for less than 8 hour shifts, and I work 40hrs a week in an office. I appreciated the rides because it always saved me either time or money or both, and also meant I got to see more of them on any given day.

In the last year they haven’t wanted to drive me consistently anymore. I was fine with them only doing it two days a week, even, because I get that it eats up their time and I don’t mind mostly using public transit, but now they don’t want to do it at all.

I didn’t argue or pressure them to continue, but after a while of the new routine, they said (because I don’t wake them to drive me anymore) it makes them sad I don’t wake them up to talk and say hi and bye in the morning.

I told them it makes me sad they can’t be bothered to be up regularly and spend the time with me/do the favor of driving me, and we didn’t talk about it anymore.

Recently, they messed up requesting time off to be able to visit family in another state for a grad party, so I had to buy last minute train tickets and go by myself. I was disappointed, but aware mistakes happen. I asked them to charge their portable charger and let me borrow it for the trip (reminding them 3 different days after they said I could), which they still forgot. Also to pick me up from the train station when I got home after the trip, which, despite having my itinerary and me reminding them, they were a half an hour late to do.

I explained that I was frustrated and felt uncared for since they didn’t want to drive anymore, and made these mistakes back to back. They proceeded to tell me they talked to their therapist the day I left about driving and she thinks it’s crazy that my partner drives me, that I’m entitled, and they should set a hard boundary about not doing it anymore, which, frankly, left me hurt and stunned. Usually, we resolve and move on from stuff easy, but I don’t know what to do about this. AITA?

This relationship is looking very one-sided.

