She Learned Fluent English, But Her American Friends Think It’s Weird That She Has An Accent And Uses Slang

Learning a language takes years of dedication and practice, especially if you want to be fluent in it and learn about the culture. But what would you do if you became so fluent in a language that your new friends are weirded out by it?

This is what happened to this girl who got “called out” by her American friends for having an accent and using slang. She’s not really sure how to feel about this.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I keep using an accent when I speak English? I (21F) have recently moved from my country to a different one and I’ve been using English to get by (it’s my second language). I learned it at school as a child but I also watched a lot of American TV shows and listened to music, so it was kind of easy to imitate the words being said. At some point, I felt like I was happy with my progress and confident enough to speak anywhere.

But she would face some scrutiny soon.

A few days ago, I met a few people from the US (19-21 year olds) and and one of them told me it was weird for me to speak with an accent. They said it’s weird that I use words typically related to american slang like “ain’t” and “y’all” and others like those. (Just a disclaimer I don’t use any bad words or anything and I’m familiar with any terms that I’m not supposed to say so it wasn’t about this. Like I know very well what I must avoid saying, I have been chronically online for ages).

This made her feel self-conscious.

Anyways, basically no one really disagreed with him and I felt pretty embarrassed. I guess I seemed like some wannabe, so I get why they might be uncomfortable even though a few of them had praised me before, so I wasn’t checking myself while I talked. I get it, but also can’t help but feel like it’s unfair.

She’s unsure what to do with that new information.

I’m kind of uncomfortable about myself now because I feel like I may need to learn English again, and I’m also unsure how I could take out regular words from my vocabulary because I speak without thinking too much. Yesterday, I got invited again to hangout with everyone but I’m still feeling pretty down.

Now she is feeling insecure about her English.

I’m so confused because for me if someone spoke my language (which has many accents) in my accent I would be happy, but I fully understand if this is not the case for others. I just want some fresh perspective because I kind of feel like I’m not being given grace, but at the same time I don’t want to offend anybody by acting entitled or something. AITA?

That guy sounds insecure about someone speaking English well who’s not a native. Not the kind of energy she needs in her life.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

A reader shares some thoughts.

Exactly.

Another commenter chimes in.

Another possibility.

These friends ain’t it. Even if that guy did have a point, his approach wasn’t the best.

She learned the language and the culture. That deserves respect.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.