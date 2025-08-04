She Made Breakfast From Leftover Food, But Her Picky Mother Reacted With Disgust And Drama

Making breakfast when money’s tight means getting creative with whatever’s around.

She thought offering fish to her mom was a helpful move, but it backfired pretty quickly.

Was she wrong to make dinner food for breakfast, or did her mother overreact?

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for making breakfast with dinner foods? I (16F) made some chicken for breakfast, and some fish for my vegetarian mother (43F).

As we are struggling financially, I decided to scrounge up whatever I could find in the freezer. I think the situation is a bit stupid, but here’s how the interaction went:

Her mother was very unhappy with this meal.

After I plated the fish and offered it to her, she looked at me with disgust and horror. Me: “…Did you want another fish cutlet?”

Instead of being grateful, she decided to tear her daughter down for trying.

Mom: “Why would you make dinner food for breakfast? That’s gross!” Me: “But it’s still food…” Mom: “Just put it in the refrigerator.” AITA?

This whole thing feels a little ridiculous.

What did Reddit make of all this?

It’s time her mother starts acting her age.

Shouldn’t her mother care more about meat being on the table than if it was the right time of day for certain dishes?

What counts as “breakfast” varies based on where you are in the world.

This commenter says: WHO CARES?

Life’s too short to be this rigid!

