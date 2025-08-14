She Tried To Sell Her Boyfriend The PS5 He Always Wanted, So He Realized She Cared More About Money Than She Did About Him

Thoughtful gifts often come from the heart, but when money gets involved, feelings can get hurt pretty easily.

One woman knew her boyfriend had been dreaming of a PS5, so when one happened to fall into her lap, instead of gifting it to him, she tried to make some cash off him.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not giving a PS5 I won at a contest to my BF? I live in Brazil. The minimum wage is around 200 dollars (monthly). I earn around 500 dollars a month. The PS5 is around 1000 dollars. Yep, pretty expensive, and due to the low purchasing power of our currency (the Brazilian Real), the PS5, as you can tell, costs around 5 months of work (if you work for minimum wage and don’t spend a dime). During this holiday season, I won a PS5 in a supermarket contest.

So she tries to cut her boyfriend a deal.

I, knowing my boyfriend is a huge geek, offered to sell the PS5 to him instead of giving it to him as a Christmas gift. He got really quiet when I proposed that and said he is not interested.

It turns out, this offer really upset her boyfriend.

A few days later, he told me he got pretty upset when I suggested selling him the console. He said he felt like he was not worth giving it to, that I tried to make a buck. We have been dating for almost 2 years and plan to live together in the near future. So far, no complaints. We earn almost the same.

She notices that their approach to giving gifts is quite different.

He is more of the expensive gift kind, big gifts, and I’m more of the small gift kinda girl. On our last anniversary, I painted a custom Link portrait because he is a Zelda fan.

He’s still upset, but she still feels justified in her actions.

But this PS5 really put a strain on our relationship. I feel like I did nothing wrong, and he feels like it was the perfect gift for him, but instead, I chose money. AITA?

Love should have come above profit.

What did Reddit have to say?

This situation says a lot about the imbalances that may exist in the relationship.

Maybe purposely withholding the PS5 from her boyfriend really was the selfish thing to do.

She made a clear choice here — and she didn’t choose her boyfriend.

What she does next could alter the entire course of their relationship.

Instead of making him feel loved, she made him feel like a customer.

What could have been a thoughtful gesture turned into a heartless cash grab.

