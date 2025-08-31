She Wanted To Get A Puppy For Her Family, And Thought It Would Be A Simple And Fun Process. Nothing Could Be Further From The Truth.

Buying a puppy for the family is a big decision and one that should not be taken lightly.

When this TikToker tried to buy a puppy, she had nothing but problems, and now she is facing a lawsuit. Check out this crazy story.

She begins her video by saying, “I am being sued for buying a dog on the classifieds. So, long story short, I’ve been married 16 years, and we finally decided we were going to get our four kids a dog. So, a month ago, I started looking for a very specific kind of dog. I wanted a long-haired female chihuahua. That’s what I had growing up, I know they are great dogs. That’s what I wanted, that’s what I wanted for my kids.”

Ok, everything is going fine so far. She then explains how she found the breeder and how she picked out a puppy. The puppy was still small and needed to stay with mom a little longer, so she negotiated with the breeder to get the puppy on a set date in the future after she put down a deposit. The communication wasn’t great after that, but the day to get the puppy came, so she went to meet the breeder. She explains what happened, “The first thing that comes out of her mouth is, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry. My husband decided to keep your puppy, but I brought these other two instead.’ That morning, when she was supposed to meet me, her husband just took the puppy and left and she couldn’t get ahold of him. What?”

What? That is crazy, this lady is definitely running some type of scam.

Oddly enough, this woman actually took one of the other puppies. So, she took that puppy home and realized that this was a scam. So, she reached back out to the breeder. She explains, “So, I had texted her more, and then I told her I really just want the original puppy. This one’s fine, just refund my money or give me my original puppy. Or, give me a discount for lying and keeping my puppy, right? And she was super mean, super shoddy, super short, and she was like, ‘I’ll meet you at 4:30.'”

After a lot more back and forth, they met in the parking lot and the woman gave her 50% of her money back, but then demanded the dog too!

After a lot of arguing, the police were called. The police couldn’t get the issue solved either, so the breeder says that she is going to sue her. She explains, “The cops were like, yeah, there’s nothing that we can do. She’s going to take you to court. And I was like, alright, well, we’ll see.”

To make things even worse, it doesn’t even look like the puppy was the breed she wanted.

What a mess! It seems clear to me that the breeder is running some type of scam.

The video is over 7 minutes long with lots of details, so make sure to check it out to see the full story for yourself.

Who knew buying a puppy could come with so much drama?

