She Wanted To Give Her Dad A Nice Surprise, But Now He Feels Like He Was Being Lied To

AITA for not telling my dad when my scholarship money came in? I (23F) am a PhD student who got accepted with a scholarship (i got TA position) back in january, i was very happy and i told both my parents that very second!

At the time i didn’t receive the money until well after 4 months in which my dad would ask me if i have money for transport and stuff and i’d say no, so he would give it to me. Two weeks ago he asked me again and i said yes (because that’s when i received it) i received the money from the scholarship so no need to give me. He was shocked and started acting weird but i didn’t think much of it.

When it did come in, I didn’t immediately tell him not because I was hiding it, but because I wanted to surprise my parents with something nice. As a thank you i wanted to support him financially in our yearly summer travels. I told my mom about my plan and even asked her not to mention it to him yet, because I wanted it to be part of a thoughtful gesture like a small vacation or break together.

The thing is… he’s now really upset. He feels like I “hid” the money from him, and worse, he thinks I didn’t tell him because I assumed he’d ask me for it. That’s absolutely not true because i would give it all if he asked! He also found out that my mom didn’t tell him either, and he’s extra hurt by that.

I ended up deciding to book them an Airbnb (my brother and dad were already planning to go) with a pool for a day to relax and enjoy themselves. Now, he says he doesn’t even want the vacation, and that I should’ve discussed it with him first. He’s also claiming he never agreed to the idea, even though he did when I brought it up earlier. He is being stubborn and very hard headed. I can’t get refunded on the trip and he is refusing to go! And if i end up going, he will be mad So… AITA for not telling him the money had arrived right away ?

