She Wants To Reveal Their Baby’s Name At A Wedding, But He Says It’s Not Her Call

When one soon-to-be dad found out his wife planned to reveal their unborn baby’s name during her wedding speech—before he could even tell his own family—he pumped the brakes.

But she brushed it off as superstition.

Now he’s left wondering if he was out of line for asking her to wait.

AITA For Asking My Wife Not To Announce Our Baby’s Name Early? My wife and I are expecting our baby later this year, and she’s planning on naming him after her brother’s name. She wants to mention this in her wedding speech at her brother’s wedding, but this would be before baby is born.

A little odd?

The brother and her family always know and are happy with this. I found this odd as I’ve never seen a baby’s name announced before the baby is born. This would be before I’ve had a chance to tell my friends, family, etc.

That doesn’t feel fair.

I mentioned this to her and her response was that I was being superstitious and that it’s common for people to do this. AITA for asking?

Most commenters said wanting to share the baby name together—or at least have a say in how and when it’s revealed—isn’t superstitious, it’s respectful.

Announcing it at a wedding before the baby’s born? This person says someone might end up taking the name for themselves.

This person says the same…it happens ALL the time.

And this person says it’s a straight up tacky thing to do.

When you’re expecting a baby, but not expecting your wife to break the news in front of a wedding crowd.

