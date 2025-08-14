She Wants To Sleep In On Saturdays, But When Her Boyfriend Wakes Up And Watches Videos In Bed, It Wakes Her Up Too

Sleep is crucial for a healthy and happy life.

Imagine trying to sleep in on your day off, but your partner is sitting in bed next to you watching videos on their phone. Would you put in some earplugs and go back to sleep, or would you be furious at your partner for being so inconsiderate and waking you up?

This woman tries to catch up on sleep during her days off, but her boyfriend’s phone keeps waking her up.

So they argue about it repeatedly.

Who’s the jerk here? Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for arguing with my bf about playing videos when I’m trying to sleep? I (34F) only have 2 days off a week. That’s Monday and Saturday. My boyfriend (34M) doesn’t work on weekends. Every Saturday, I try and sleep until 10 am. It never works but I still try.

This woman’s boyfriend uses his phone at full volume.

My BF is always glued to his phone. He can’t complete a single action without looking at his phone first. So the second his eyes are open, he gets on Instagram. He is hard of hearing and plays his videos at full volume.

His phone wakes her up in the morning.

He wakes up early on his own and immediately opens instagram, and he starts watching videos. I have repeatedly expressed that it wakes me up before I’m ready, and I said it is a problem.

He always says, “It was a mistake. I didn’t mean to do that.” And I have explained it’s not a mistake if it happens over and over again. It’s a choice at this point.

This woman has a hard time falling asleep.

It is worth stating that I just started my period the day before at work, and he has his own office downstairs. I also suffer from insomnia so it’s hard for me to get to sleep.

I’m tired of going round and round about the same issues. We’ve had conversations earlier in the week, and all he ever does is say sorry without changing a thing. So am I the jerk or is he?

