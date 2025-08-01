She’s Always Cooked For Her Disrespectful Sister, But Years Of Boundary-Crossing Finally Made Her Put Down the Spoon

This young woman spent her life picking up the slack for her entitled older sister—until a final act of disrespect made her realize it was time to stop serving someone who treats her like a joke.

Read on for the story.

AITA for refusing to cook for my older sister? I (23F) recently decided to stop cooking for my older sister and mother of two (28F). I’ve dealt with years of her complete disregard for my boundaries, and I’ve just had enough. Growing up, my sister never respected me or my space. My room was her personal store. She would take my clothes, perfume, shoes, jewelry, makeup, even my daily underwear. I’m serious… I’d complain to our mom, but she never did anything. I feel like that silence just taught my sister that she could get away with anything.

Of course it did.

When she moved in with her fiancé, I finally had peace. But after their relationship fell apart, she called me crying, saying he was mistreating her. I told her not to stay where she wasn’t respected and said she could come back home. I told her I’d help however I could. And I did. But the second she came back, she went right back to her old habits like taking my things, ignoring me and getting mad when I said no, acting like I was being “too sensitive.”

Ugh.

Few days ago things got really bad. I realized my favorite shoes were missing. Naturally I assumed she took them so I accused her. Her (12F) daughter came into my room to pretend to look but then went to her mom’s room and came back with the shoes; all dirty and worn out. Turns out she had them the whole time. I felt so humiliated, played and disrespected in that moment by both of them. Like… did she really just search with me knowing she had them the entire time? Am I a joke???

The disrespect!

That was the moment it all hit me that this level of disrespect isn’t just coming from my sister anymore. Her daughter is learning it too. And suddenly I didn’t just feel angry, I felt played. Completely. I confronted my sister, told her how hurt and disrespected I felt, and she brushed it off. No apology. No accountability. I snapped. I said things I shouldn’t have, but I honestly don’t regret it. I told her no wonder so many people are walking away from her, it’s not a coincidence, it’s a pattern. I shouldn’t have used her strugglesc against that but I was so angry and done.

Oof.

The next day, I told my dad everything and said I wouldn’t be doing anything for her anymore. I still cook for the rest of the household, including her daughters, but not for her. Today, after three days of not eating, she got mad and told me I was “forcing her to eat her daughters’ leftovers.” I didn’t respond. I don’t see the point in arguing because she never listened anyway. Now her daughters sometimes come into my room and say what I’m doing is wrong. And yeah, I feel bad that her daughters have to see me do this. But I also know that I’ve spent my whole life putting their feelings above my own.

The time has come to put you first.

I’m now looking into moving out. When I do, I’ll be keeping my distance. I know my sister thinks I’m soft and easy to take advantage of. She says it to my face like it’s funny. But I’ve decided that from now on, she will not benefit from anything I do. Aita?

Sometimes standing up for yourself means stepping away from the stove—and letting entitled people learn how it feels to be told “no.”

Most people on Reddit had the same thought. Why oh why can’t she cook for herself?

Like, what are we not talking about here?

Does she not have her limbs???

When someone won’t respect your boundaries, maybe they deserve a taste of their own medicine.

Or in this case, no meal at all.

