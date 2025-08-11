Single Mom Refuses To Work Overtime On Halloween Night So She Can Take Her Kids Trick-Or-Treating, So The Boss Fires Her

A lot of companies understand that employees are happier at work when they have a good work life balance. That means that work can’t always come first. Instead, there has to be time for family, social outings, hobbies, etc.

In today’s story, one boss thinks that work should come first, and she is not about to let anyone work for her who has another priority, even if that priority is their kids.

Keep reading to find out how things got bad for the single mom who worked for this boss.

I got fired for not working OT I used to work in a local store that was kinda like a big box store only smaller. Last week the owners decided to do a 10% off everything in the store promotion. But they didn’t go about it the best way. First, they didn’t tell the employees about it until it was happening and customers were yelling at us about not getting their 10% off. Also they didn’t put any extra people on staff because they didn’t realize how crazy the store would get.

It got pretty crazy.

Usually on a 4 hour shift I might get 10 people total at my register. Last week I was on register for 4 straight hours with people coming through, no break and no slowing down of customers. So of course things were crazy all over the store, stuff was a mess, so the owners were asking everyone to work OT.

Family comes first.

Some people were able to work lots of OT and wanted the money, but I could only work a little OT because I’m a single mom. My shifts were all arranged around my kids’ school days and activities. On Halloween night one of the owners asks if I can work OT that night and I said no because I was going to take my kids trick-or-treating. She begged me but I said I’m sorry, it’s their favorite holiday and I’m not going to make them miss it. Also many of my young single coworkers who were with me told the owner they could stay till closing so they had lots of extra hands on deck.

The boss doesn’t agree that family comes first.

Yesterday I walked in to start my shift and the owner told me to come to her office, then fired me officially. She said they need someone more dedicated to the store and can’t have me putting other things before my work. I’m ticked off because money is going to be really tight for awhile but no store is more important than my kids.

What a horrible boss! I hope she finds another job quickly, one with a boss who understands that family comes first, not a retail store.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares a similar reason why another woman got fired.

Seriously, happy employees really do work harder.

This is a great idea!

Nobody would want to be dedicated to a store like that.

There are only two types of employees who would work for a horrible boss like this.

That doesn’t seem like a good reason to fire someone.

