Stepmom Convinces Husband To Change His Will, But Now That’s More Tension Than Ever In The Family

There’s nothing like inheritance drama to tear families apart, and it’s even worse when that drama is happening while the dying person is still alive.

If your spouse died and wanted you to leave their inheritance to your child, if you later remarried, would you honor your first spouse’s wishes, or would you change your will to reflect the desires of your current spouse?

That’s the question the man in today’s story is grappling with. He ended up changing his will, but he’s not sure that was the right thing to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my son that he’ll have to share his late mom’s business with his stepmom and sibling? I (48M) have a 19 year old son who was the product of my first marriage. When my son was 9, my late wife passed away from cancer. When we were both 25 she had used 80 percent of her inheritance to buy a gas station. She quit her job and for five years focused on the gas station. The first few years were rough and we needed the money I made from my job as a waiter to supplement our lifestyle. In the two years before her death, I became involved in the day to day operations. In her will, the gas station was left entirely to me. However, she indicated that she hoped I could teach my son about the business because while some families passed down homes, this was her legacy.

Here’s what has changed since his first wife died.

I have since remarried to my wife (42F). She has a 15 year old son from a previous relationship who I consider my own. The business is smooth enough that we can mostly be absentee owners. My wife, however, has been working there for all day every Saturday for a while now. She often brings my stepson to work. Regretfully, I was too wrapped up with life’s events to spend much time teaching my son about the business. I recently have become sick and my wife has constantly brought up my will and so has my older son. We have had many fights where she has stormed out and not come back for hours when I told her that my late wife wanted her son to get it eventually.

He has already set up his will.

Because the medication I take gives me feelings of anxiety and depression it is extra painful when my wife will not want to talk to me because she is upset. She said that it was not fair to my stepson that I tell him I consider him my son yet I would not be leaving part ownership of the business, our greatest marital asset and legacy, to him. I had originally set up my will so all my assets outside the business would go to my wife and then she’d get 10 percent of the station. My other assets would give her around half my estate, and the business stake was just in case she needed more financial stability. My stepson gets a trust but the remaining 90 percent would go to my son.

He ended up changing his will.

But I feel torn because I really do not know what is right anymore. After a heart to heart, I changed my will so that my wife, stepson, and my son would each have 1/3 of the business. The rest of my will remained the same. When my son got home from college and I decided to take him out so we could be alone. I broke the news to him gently that he would have to split the business equally with his stepmother and stepbrother.

His son wasn’t exactly happy about the change.

He was silent for a long time. He told me he believed his stepmom would end up trying to force a sale with his stepbrother eventually. He then said this didn’t come as a shock to him but he was sure his late mother would have been surprised and told me to think on that. Then he walked out and he has avoided me since. AITA for doing what I have done? I already see the tension in the house and I feel like I always come home and walk into the aftermath of an argument between him and his stepmom.

Maybe his late wife should’ve left the gas station to her son instead of her husband, but it sounds like she left it to her husband expecting him to pass it on to their son. Maybe his son doesn’t know the business that well, but that’s the dad’s fault for not teaching him.

He should leave the gas station to his son since that’s what his first wife would’ve wanted.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks the current wife is the problem.

His first wife’s wishes were pretty clear.

This person calls him a “traitor.”

Another person points out why he has the business.

Nobody thinks his current wife should have any part of the business.

His first wife would be so upset if she knew what he did.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.