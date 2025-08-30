Store Manager Knows His Colleagues Are Thieves, So He Sets Out To Prove It And Eventually Gets Them Fired

We’ve all worked with difficult people. But the manager in this story had to deal with the other store managers stealing.

I got both my bosses fired because they were thieves I was a manager at a small chain grocer several years ago. It was a job in the bad part of town and I was working 50+ hours a week on salary, so no overtime and I was attending college. I was tired af. Our store had 3 managers: store manager (“Dylan”), assistant store manager (“Jim”), and third-level manager (me).

Dylan was an ok guy, sometimes a jerk but usually easy to get along with, and a thief (could not prove it). He also scheduled me to work nights like 6 days a week and he wouldn’t budge on that. So I had to deal with the lunatic customers that only come out at night, all. the. time. It was extremely frustrating, and it wore down greatly on my sanity. Jim was a complete moron with a room temperature IQ, did half work, thought he was hot because he drove a motorcycle sometimes, and was a thief (could not prove it). When I would come into work in the evening after class, employees would always vent to me about how Jim was bossing them around while he sat around all day. There was not a lot I could do except offer a listening ear and laugh and cut up with them while we finished our shifts. I was usually the only manager working in the evenings, but Jim and I had scheduled one night to work together on a project that needed both of us to be there. Probably rearranging shelves or new product placement or something. We were getting ready to leave and I was going to take my cash drawer to the back to count it.

Jim asked me to wait a minute because he needed to buy some packaged/butchered meat for dinner. No problem. He came back with a 5 pound package of beef with a ridiculously low price, like $3 or something and it had a sticker with a correct, but different item description we didn’t use. (I ran the cash registers a lot and was very familiar with our products). I didn’t say a word and rang him up. When he walked away I reprinted a copy of his receipt and stuck it in my pocket and we closed up for the night.

I was scheduled to open the store the next day on Saturday morning so when I arrived, I walked to the butcher room to investigate. I found the plastic wrapper from that package of beef with the original price tag in the trash can, so I grabbed it. I also found that the pricing scale that prints the price stickers had that wrong label still selected and he had manually keyed in a dramatically lower price per pound. I grabbed one of those stickers too.

Then I walked to the DVR in the managers office and wrote down the time stamps of the footage where Jim took the meat off the shelf, into the butcher room and walked out to my register where he bought it. I stashed the evidence in my locker until Dylan came in around noon. I showed the evidence to him. He got in touch with our district manager “Rocky”. Rocky called Jim the next day and asked him come to the store and after a short behind closed doors meeting, Jim was fired with cause (so no unemployment benefits). Shortly after I was promoted to assistant store manager. Justice was served and nobody missed that loser.

A few months later we got a piece of mail from St Jude Children’s Hospital. It was a fundraiser package to collect quarters for leukemia research. I thought it was a great idea, so I had the cashiers ask for 25 cent donations to put in the little cardboard stands they sent us. After the program ended we had collected about $250 in donations. I kept the donations in the safe. The instructions in the fundraiser said Western Union was one way to send the donation in. That was down the road from us so it was easiest. Dylan took the money to Western Union and when he returned I asked him for a receipt. He said he didn’t get one. I was suspicious. A few weeks later we got a letter in the mail from St Jude. It was a thank you letter for our generous donation of $50. He actually stole money that could have saved a child’s life. I was raging inside. Roughly a year later Dylan and I were working on another project at night. I had finished cleaning the floors and noticed I had not seen him for a while. I was looking for him to ask if he was ready to leave and I heard the door to the dairy cooler open (it has loud refrigeration fans inside) so I figured he’s stocking the milk or something.

The door was only slightly open so when I opened the door and walked in to talk to him, I saw him hovering over a shopping cart filled with groceries that he was putting into shopping bags. He was startled and started talking to me about some random thing (like how nervous/guilty people do) as he hurried out of the cooler. I acted like nothing happened and we closed up the store and went home. Dylan was scheduled to open the store the next day. When I arrived around noon, he went home shortly after. I went to the dairy cooler and the shopping cart is gone. I pulled the DVR footage and saw him arrive at work about an hour early and park his truck at the front door (unusual). Then he rolled his shopping cart out of the cooler and to his truck where he loaded all the groceries. He then locked the doors, drove off and came back when he normally would to open the store. Since all the items were in bags you couldn’t see them so *technically* I couldn’t prove he didn’t buy them, unless I watched a ton of footage and followed him around the store on the DVR (hours of work).

There was a glimmer of hope though. One thing he stole was a jumbo pack of paper towels so it would not fit in a bag. This particular brand of paper towel was also overpriced so customers had not bought a single one, and there was only one pack missing from the display. I needed a little more evidence though.

I got the barcode number from those paper towels and ran a report on the computer for any transactions the entire week that contained that number. It showed no results found. Perfect. I printed that and wrote down the DVR timestamps. By coincidence our area manager “Rod” (he worked under Rocky) happened to show up that same day. I showed Rod the evidence and you can guess what happened after that. Dylan didn’t get his unemployment benefits either lol. Rocky hired someone to replace Dylan instead of promoting me. But shortly before then I had finished my degree so started a real career a few months later and got out of there.

