Sweetgreen Customer Tried To Take Advantage Of A “Deal,” But Ended Up With An Expensive Half Salad In A Crushed Bag

There’s a trend I’ve noticed recently with delivery apps where they’ll offer some deal that sounds great (50% off orders $20 or more, BOGO meals, etc), but then when you go in to make the order you slowly realize it’s all priced in such a way that the deals basically cancel out and you pay, if anything, MORE than what you would have expected the normal price to be.

Couple that with some overall bad service and you’ve got this video from TikTok user @calissabacino:

“This is an open tiktok to Sweetgreen and Doordash. I don’t know fully whose fault this is but…”

“Tonight I decided to order Sweetgreen for the second time ever. The other night i ordered it for the first time, I tried to order on Doordash for literally an hour wouldn’t work no matter what I did, so I went to the store and got it, had an unpleasant experience there too, it is what it is, thought I would give it a second try. Doordash was doing a little 40% off deal. Keep in mind AFTER the 40% off I still paid $19 for this AND tipped the dasher which, by the way, they see your tip beforehand now to decide if they even wanna take your order even though they can still do a ****** job after which.”

“So, for my $19 to Doordash and Sweetgreen, this is what I got. Limes tossed right in the bag. Food spilled everywhere. Bag crushed. This isn’t even half of a kids portion I paid $19 What happened?”

Maybe you were ignoring the signs from above?

Somebody definitely screwed up.

But what about the tip? Just the tip?

Don’t flip your lid.

And now this song is going to be stuck in my head all day:

