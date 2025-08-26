August 25, 2025 at 11:35 pm

Teen Shares Room With Sister Who Won’t Stop Having Flirty Calls With Her Boyfriend, But She Doesn’t Take Being Called Out Well

by Diana Whelan

Sharing a room with a sibling is already tricky—but sharing it with a sister who turns bedtime into an NSFW call center? That’s next-level chaos.

This 18-year-old says enough is enough, but her sister insists she’s just being “dramatic.”

So who’s really in the wrong? Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my sister to stop having conversations with her boyfriend while I’m in the room?

I (18F) share a room with my sister, and every single night, she gets on call with her boyfriend and starts talking loudly about flirty and sexual stuff.

Sometimes video calls too (he’s often shirtless). I’m literally right there, trying to sleep.

It’s not whispers, it’s full-on conversations I shouldn’t be hearing. It’s uncomfortable, gross, and honestly feels like a complete lack of respect.

I’m uncomfortable even HEARING this.

I’ve told her multiple times that if she wants to have those kinds of convos, she should go somewhere private.

She has options, she could step out, take the call earlier, whatever.

But she refuses to adjust anything. I, on the other hand, can’t sleep anywhere else, and I can’t fall asleep with headphones or noise.

Well that isn’t fair.

I finally told her I’m done being polite about it. I told her it’s nasty, inappropriate, and just flat-out inconsiderate.

She called me controlling and overdramatic, but I genuinely feel violated just having to sit there while she says those things out loud next to me every night.

AITA for standing my ground and asking for basic privacy and boundaries? I can’t tell my parents or film her because a lot of my secrets are on the line and I’m sure she will spill them.

Reddit was united: just because you’re dating someone doesn’t mean everyone around you should have front-row seats to your relationship. Especially your sister. In the same room. While she’s trying to sleep.

This person has a funny suggestion.

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 1.48.25 PM e1753379347194 Teen Shares Room With Sister Who Won’t Stop Having Flirty Calls With Her Boyfriend, But She Doesnt Take Being Called Out Well

This person is disgusted (as we all are).

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 1.48.37 PM e1753379354299 Teen Shares Room With Sister Who Won’t Stop Having Flirty Calls With Her Boyfriend, But She Doesnt Take Being Called Out Well

And this person has the best solution…

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 1.48.44 PM Teen Shares Room With Sister Who Won’t Stop Having Flirty Calls With Her Boyfriend, But She Doesnt Take Being Called Out Well

Boundaries aren’t “controlling”—they’re basic human decency.

If the pillow talk is louder than the snoring, it’s time to shut it down—not gaslight your roommate.

