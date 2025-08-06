Teen Tried To Follow Manager’s Orders And Return A Key After Work, But His Dad Was Furious About Where He Went And Took Away The Car

When it’s your first job, you want to get everything right, even if it means doing something that your parents might not agree with.

So, what would you do if your manager told you to drop off a key late at night in a bad part of town, but your parents were tracking your location and waiting at home? Would you just go home? Or would you follow the rules to keep your job?

In the following story, one teenager finds himself in this very predicament and faces strict punishment from his father for doing what he thought was right. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for driving to my managers house and dropping off a key late at night? I get off work at around 10 p.m., and my cousin and I live in the same house, so we drive to and from work in my parents’ car. We are both 17, but I’m the only one who drives the car since he doesn’t have a license, and this is my first job. So it was just him and me closing up for the day.

As he arrived at the manager’s house, his father checked his location.

They had given us the key to lock the restaurant, but while we were finishing up, our manager asked us to return the key to her house. I drove over there and noticed she lived in a pretty sketchy neighborhood, so I was cautious since it was around 10:20 p.m. Then my parents check my location and see I’m in a sketchy part of town, so they call to ask what I’m doing. I explain why I’m there, and my dad gets mad and tells me to drive home immediately, right as our manager opens the door and takes the key. So at that point, I already know I’m going to get in trouble when I get home.

His dad was angry when he got home and started yelling at him.

I get home, and he starts telling me how it’s my fault I drove over there and wasn’t thinking twice about where I was. He says I should have told her to come pick the key up herself at the restaurant, or that I should have just gone straight home. But since this was my first job, I didn’t know what would happen if I didn’t deliver the key. I had tried to get a job before this one, but it was pretty hard to even obtain this one, and I didn’t want to go back to that position. Ultimately, I lost my car privileges, and I need someone to drive me to work every day now. I know the manager was wrong to ask me so late at night to deliver the key, but I was also wrong because I didn’t know what situation I could’ve possibly been in. AITA?

