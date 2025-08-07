August 7, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 852

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 852

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Love for the gentle giant of the forest
Daddy’s way is more fun
As advertised
Not how you tow
Sleeping baby bat on a building
The Nicholas Brothers
For gardeners at the local nursery
Working at the car wash
Free ride
Upside down!
Pineapple trickery
Hari-e paper art
Bye, bye wingsuit
The Verdon Gorge, France
To eat or to sleep…that is the question
ISS captures the sun while it was flaring
Gourmet ice cream paletas
Let’s check the accuracy of the field guide
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

A Teacher’s Lesson Disproves The Point She Was Making About A Classic Book
New Research Bolsters Freaky Theory That Earth Sits in a Giant Cosmic Void
Through the Eyes of Baba
The Open-Source Software Saving the Internet From AI Bot Scrapers
How A-listers are shaking up the consumer-goods business
Sardines vs. Anchovies: What‘s the Difference?
America’s fastest-growing suburbs are about to get very expensive
The Platypus Doesn’t Have a Stomach, and 7 Facts About the World’s Weirdest Animal
100 years ago, scientists predicted we’d live to 1,000 years old
Heroic Chihuahua Helps Swiss Rescuers Find Man Who Fell Into Glacier

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 853 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 852

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter