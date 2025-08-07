The Shirk Report – Volume 852
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Love for the gentle giant of the forest
– Daddy’s way is more fun
– As advertised
– Not how you tow
– Sleeping baby bat on a building
– The Nicholas Brothers
– For gardeners at the local nursery
– Working at the car wash
– Free ride
– Upside down!
– Pineapple trickery
– Hari-e paper art
– Bye, bye wingsuit
– The Verdon Gorge, France
– To eat or to sleep…that is the question
– ISS captures the sun while it was flaring
– Gourmet ice cream paletas
– Let’s check the accuracy of the field guide
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– A Teacher’s Lesson Disproves The Point She Was Making About A Classic Book
– New Research Bolsters Freaky Theory That Earth Sits in a Giant Cosmic Void
– Through the Eyes of Baba
– The Open-Source Software Saving the Internet From AI Bot Scrapers
– How A-listers are shaking up the consumer-goods business
– Sardines vs. Anchovies: What‘s the Difference?
– America’s fastest-growing suburbs are about to get very expensive
– The Platypus Doesn’t Have a Stomach, and 7 Facts About the World’s Weirdest Animal
– 100 years ago, scientists predicted we’d live to 1,000 years old
– Heroic Chihuahua Helps Swiss Rescuers Find Man Who Fell Into Glacier
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
