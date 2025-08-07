The Shirk Report – Volume 852

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Love for the gentle giant of the forest

– Daddy’s way is more fun

– As advertised

– Not how you tow

– Sleeping baby bat on a building

– The Nicholas Brothers

– For gardeners at the local nursery

– Working at the car wash

– Free ride

– Upside down!

– Pineapple trickery

– Hari-e paper art

– Bye, bye wingsuit

– The Verdon Gorge, France

– To eat or to sleep…that is the question

– ISS captures the sun while it was flaring

– Gourmet ice cream paletas

– Let’s check the accuracy of the field guide

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– A Teacher’s Lesson Disproves The Point She Was Making About A Classic Book

– New Research Bolsters Freaky Theory That Earth Sits in a Giant Cosmic Void

– Through the Eyes of Baba

– The Open-Source Software Saving the Internet From AI Bot Scrapers

– How A-listers are shaking up the consumer-goods business

– Sardines vs. Anchovies: What‘s the Difference?

– America’s fastest-growing suburbs are about to get very expensive

– The Platypus Doesn’t Have a Stomach, and 7 Facts About the World’s Weirdest Animal

– 100 years ago, scientists predicted we’d live to 1,000 years old

– Heroic Chihuahua Helps Swiss Rescuers Find Man Who Fell Into Glacier

5 VIDEOS