August 28, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 855

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Forecast called for “partially cloudy” skies
Smooth criminal
This woman was fined after a traffic camera mistakenly identified her ice pack for a phone
The Danxia Mountain Trail
Penrose triangle
Mad reverse skills
Rescue puppies got to meet Snoopy
Sometimes you should meet your heroes
Long exposure
Developing an exoskeleton arm with a flamethrower
Willie Nelson still rocking the stage at 92
Traditional teapot and the Kangchenjunga range in Nepal
Bro move
That time of year will be here before you know it
“Dongunzel, Dogunzel, let down your sketties”
Faces
Children’s delightful bus dance
Came upon a literal fork in the road
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Bride Wants ‘Deeply Meaningful’ 5:30 AM Wedding, But Now Her Guests Are Mad
The World’s Worst Tourist Traps in 2025, According to Visitor Reviews
Make Sure These Emergency Alerts Are Enabled on Your Phone
How to keep squirrels out of bird feeders
The Great White Spice Conspiracy
This Is The Exact Amount Of ‘Cyberstalking’ You Should Do Before A First Date
Scientists find temperate planet in nearby system full of rocky worlds
‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel is in the works more than 20 years later
‘Mum, I can’t think straight any more’: the mother who filmed her son’s entire childhood
This Social Media Page Features Hilarious Posts About Working

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

