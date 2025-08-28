The Shirk Report – Volume 855
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Forecast called for “partially cloudy” skies
– Smooth criminal
– This woman was fined after a traffic camera mistakenly identified her ice pack for a phone
– The Danxia Mountain Trail
– Penrose triangle
– Mad reverse skills
– Rescue puppies got to meet Snoopy
– Sometimes you should meet your heroes
– Long exposure
– Developing an exoskeleton arm with a flamethrower
– Willie Nelson still rocking the stage at 92
– Traditional teapot and the Kangchenjunga range in Nepal
– Bro move
– That time of year will be here before you know it
– “Dongunzel, Dogunzel, let down your sketties”
– Faces
– Children’s delightful bus dance
– Came upon a literal fork in the road
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Bride Wants ‘Deeply Meaningful’ 5:30 AM Wedding, But Now Her Guests Are Mad
– The World’s Worst Tourist Traps in 2025, According to Visitor Reviews
– Make Sure These Emergency Alerts Are Enabled on Your Phone
– How to keep squirrels out of bird feeders
– The Great White Spice Conspiracy
– This Is The Exact Amount Of ‘Cyberstalking’ You Should Do Before A First Date
– Scientists find temperate planet in nearby system full of rocky worlds
– ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel is in the works more than 20 years later
– ‘Mum, I can’t think straight any more’: the mother who filmed her son’s entire childhood
– This Social Media Page Features Hilarious Posts About Working
5 VIDEOS
