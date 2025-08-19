‘The weirdest thing just happened to me.’ – Grocery Shopper Runs Into A Woman Trying To Sell Her On Amway, And Now She’s Wondering If It’s A Scam Or Not

It seems that the world is filled with all different types of scams, and you always have to keep your guard up against them.

This TikToker was just trying to shop when someone approached her and started talking, and now she wants to know what the scam really was, so she turned to the Internet to ask.

The video takes place in her car just after she got done shopping. She begins by saying, “The weirdest thing just happened to me and I’m wondering if it has happened to anybody else recently.”

She then explains what happened to her by saying, “A girl approaches you, then she compliments you on something, so basically this girl comes up to me and say, ‘Oh My God, I love your leggings.’ Talking about my leggings and she starts asking me about my self and she says, ‘Oh my gosh, what do you do for work, bla bla bla.'”

She goes on, “And so we’re talking, and it dawns on me that this has literally happened before, and I’m waiting for her to start talking about a mentor that she has that is going help her retire early and do all these things. Lo and behold, she’s like ‘yeah, so, it’s funny because I recently, you know, met this girl out in the wild, you know, I was networking, and she’s this anesthesiologist who is retiring early and bla bla bla.’ She’s just like telling me about this, and she’s like, ‘yeah, so she’s like mentoring me, and I just love networking with people, we should get together and get coffee, I’d love to tell you more about it.'”

She ends the video saying, “Can anyone tell me what scam this is. Because I know it is some type of scam, I don’t know what it is, but it’s funny because I was in the grocery store shopping around and I literally saw her just targeting random young girls, just talking their ear off. And I’m like, you’re not even in here to shop, you’re in here to do something, and I don’t know what it is. So, can anyone tell me what exactly this is? Because it was honestly so weird, and I don’t know.”

