There Were Multiple Lunch Thieves At The Office, So The Night Crew Supervisor Plotted Creative Revenge

If you’ve ever worked in an office, chances are that at one time or another you encountered a lunch thief. Whether it was your lunch that was stolen or someone else’s, it can be really annoying to go get your lunch and discover that it’s gone.

In today’s story, one supervisor gets revenge on a lunch thief in some pretty creatives ways. Take notes in case you encounter a lunch thief and need to teach them a lesson!

Lunchroom sabotage Several years ago, we had an issue in the lunchroom with multiple people stealing other peoples snacks and lunches. Like taking someone else’s Tupperware out the fridge and placing it on the table as communal snacks. I was the supervisor for the night crew and we overlapped with everyone else, my kids (HS and just graduated) were getting mad asl. I told them to leave it with me and I started to get real creative.

This is funny!

My first move was to go to the local pet store and put a bunch of dog treats that look like brownies, places them in a Tupperware and leave them in the fridge. Yup, they were all eaten.

This sounds even worse!

After that I moved on to buying a large bag of gummy bears and placing in the world’s hottest gummy in the mix and I left in one of my crews half opened lunchbag/cooler. That was an especially hilarious one. Anyways, I turned something that was really affecting my teams morale into a morale builder and really good memories for all of us 🤣

Wow! I hope the lunch thieves learned their lesson!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s another suggestion for revenge.

Hopefully they found out what they had eaten!

The company really needs to take lunch thieves more seriously.

Here are multiple suggestions for lunch thief payback.

Being a chemistry nerd can really come in handy!

If you’re stealing lunch, don’t be surprised if there are consequences!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.