Parents Hired Their Pregnant Daughter-in-Law, But Then Stopped Paying Her And Refused To Help. So She Took Them To Court And Now The Parents Will Lose Their Home.

When your in-laws offer you a job that fits your needs perfectly, it feels like a lucky break—until they suddenly stop paying you and refuse to take accountability.

One woman gave them months of patience, but when a baby was on the way and bills kept piling up, she took legal action.

Now her in-laws are losing their house, and all fingers are pointed at her.

AITA In this conflict with my parents in law We already had a weird relationship with my parents in law and troubles with them before but I decided to do something stupid in my life: My parents in law offered me a job! A very convenient job I might add. Because I had lots of trouble with my employer at the time and since im autistic i dont really work well in most environments. So I was like.. what could really go wrong? I mean if it turns out it doesnt work I will just search for another job.

Sure.

The first months this went great, I enjoyed my work and I could completely work from home which really helped because an office is really to busy for me. But then… then they suddenly stopped paying. They didnt have any money anymore, I should give them a month and then they would fix a loan to be able to pay me again. So I was like, okay, thats fine, ill give you a month. So next month, nothing, if I could give them a little more time. And so on.

Oh boy…

But now comes a big twist, because we had already planned on something these months and that was trying to get a baby! In which we succeeded! But we also created a bigger problem for ourselves, but we trusted my parents in law so we thought everything would turn out well. After the fourth month my contract was about to end, because I had a one year contract. So they asked me, do you want to continue? And I now you might be thinking. Well off course you say NO to that. But… I was pregnant… andd I trusted them, I still trully did trust them. And they told me they were probably gonna get the money next month and they really needed me. So okay, I went on.

The plot thickens…

The months passed and passed. And after 7 months my partner was like, we can’t do this anymore. The baby is coming, our money is only going down, they need to call UWV. For clarification I live in the Netherlands and UWV is a organisation that has everything to do with employment. They would need to call UWV to tell them they couldn’t pay me anymore and then I might be able to get a WW. Which is money you get from the government when you suddenly lose your source of income with it not being your own fault. Only problem, if they would call UWV their company would get bankrupt probably. But before they had told us they would call if we really needed them to. So we asked.

This isn’t going to go well, is it?

They refused to call UWV. So we had to step to a lawyer. And that lawyer helped us to seizure their house (I am unsure if I use english correctly here but you could say we laid claim to their house, or at least the money that would come out of it.) So we went to court, and we won. But now.. they will get kicked out of their house. They won’t have anywhere to live. And they put all the blame of that on us. Because apparantly, i their mind, I never did any proper work, so I dont even deserve that money. They never let me know before the conflict that they were unhappy about the work I did. quitte the opposite actually. So I ask you all. Are the the AHs? Please be genuine.

She tried to believe the best in her in-laws—even as unpaid months stacked up and promises unraveled. But trust only goes so far when you’re about to become a parent yourself.

Reddit says OP is NTA.

This person says the legal system will also call then the AH.

This person says the relationship is not even worth the gain.

And this person says that they obviously used OP.

They offered the job, skipped the paychecks, and called her the villain—classic case of “screw you for holding me accountable.”

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.